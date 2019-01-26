The LSU men’s and women’s track and field teams both finished fourth on Saturday in the Razorback Invitational, a two-day meet that featured 10 Power 5 conference schools on each side.

The Lady Tigers, powered by Ersula Farrow’s win and a second-place finish by Katy Ann McDonald in a special invitational 800-meter race, finished fourth with 71 points.

Arkansas won the women’s title with 145½ points, followed by Oregon (101), Kentucky (86) and LSU.

On the men’s side, Oregon (116) edged Florida (115) for the title. Arkansas (74) and LSU (62) followed.

Farrow, a senior, won the invitational 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 5.45 seconds, while McDonald clocked a 2:07.41 for second.

The Tigers’ top finish Saturday came in the invitational 4x400-meter relay. LSU clocked a time of 3:06.34 for a season’s best by more than four seconds. Florida won in 3:04.45.

The Lady Tigers also had two of the top three finishers in the 60-meter final.

Freshman Sha’Carri Richardson, who set a personal record of 7.24 seconds in the prelims earlier in the day, raced to another PR in the final. She clocked a 7.20 for second, coming in behind Arkansas’ Kiara Parker with a 7.15.

LSU’s Kortnei Johnson was right with Richardson at the finish line, taking third in 7.22.

Four other LSU athletes finished third in their respective events.

Tonea Marshall was third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles final with a time of 8.14 seconds, and Damion Thomas was third in the men’s hurdles with a 7.74.

Earlier on the final day of the meet, Hollie Parker was third in the women’s mile in 4:53.01, and Julia Palin was third in the women’s 3,000 meters in 10:00.39.