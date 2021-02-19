After an 11-month offseason, LSU plays its first baseball game since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Tigers host Air Force. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball. Air Force is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.2 IP, 5 BB, 17 SO, 2 SV in 2020); AF – Jr. LHP Stevan Fairburn (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 22.0 IP, 5 BB, 13 SO in 2020)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: You can look for anything in the season opener. How will Jaden Hill handle his three innings? Does the lineup produce with so many unproven players? Can the left side of the infield, an area of concern for coach Paul Mainieri, play reliable defense? Finding answers to some of those questions will take longer than one game, but this provides the first glimpse of the team. After so much time, enjoy it more than anything else.