BR.lsubaseball.093020 HS 1145.JPG
From left, LSU junior Cade Beloso (24) and LSU junior Drew Bianco (5) run through a drill as the Tigers open fall baseball practice, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After an 11-month offseason, LSU plays its first baseball game since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Tigers host Air Force. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball. Air Force is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.2 IP, 5 BB, 17 SO, 2 SV in 2020); AF – Jr. LHP Stevan Fairburn (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 22.0 IP, 5 BB, 13 SO in 2020)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: You can look for anything in the season opener. How will Jaden Hill handle his three innings? Does the lineup produce with so many unproven players? Can the left side of the infield, an area of concern for coach Paul Mainieri, play reliable defense? Finding answers to some of those questions will take longer than one game, but this provides the first glimpse of the team. After so much time, enjoy it more than anything else.

