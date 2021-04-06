LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron told the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children in a letter that he spoke on the phone in December 2017 with an unidentified man who told him a woman who had been "disrespected" by former star running back Derrius Guice wanted Guice to be barred from playing in the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Orgeron said the man refused to put the woman, Gloria Scott, on the phone unless he agreed to the terms up front. Orgeron said he told the man he'd get back to him, and ultimately decided he was not prepared to suspend a player without more discussion with university officials.

A week after the call, Orgeron's letter says, "I roughly remember hearing" that a man "who claimed to represent" Scott had called LSU to demand monetary compensation over the incident.

Audio recordings, text messages and police reports obtained through public records requests showed that a New Orleans youth basketball coach, Cleavon Williams, told athletic department officials that Scott would go public with her story if the university did not pay her $100,000 or keep Guice out of the Citrus Bowl.

Williams told The Advocate | Times-Picayune on Tuesday that he was not the person who spoke with Orgeron.

"I have no recollection," Williams said. "I never had a conversation with Ed Orgeron."

Orgeron's letter has been submitted as testimony for the Senate committee's hearing Thursday. The panel has called for 10 people involved in LSU's recent handling of sexual misconduct cases, including Orgeron, to participate either in person or to send in written statements.

The request to hear from Orgeron directly came after the recent testimony of Scott, a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security employee, who said she was sexually harassed by Guice. Scott also said Orgeron tried to defuse the incident by calling her and asking her to forgive Guice.

Her granddaughter backed up that account in an interview with USA Today, saying she recognized Orgeron's distinctive Cajun "frog voice."

Before issuing the letter, Orgeron had already said he didn't recall talking to Scott. The law firm Husch Blackwell, which investigated LSU's sexual misconduct cases, reported some of the details of Scott's story. But the firm was "not able to identify 'the coach'" who allegedly called Scott on Guice's behalf.

The report said Orgeron "denied having any direct communication with the alleged victim," saying Segar "told us about the incident," that an LSU attorney "did an investigation" and he was "not sure what happened."

"As I told them," Orgeron told WNXX-FM last week, "I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott three years ago. But I do know Ms. Scott deserves to be heard and admired for her courage. I have been, and I will continue to be committed to a culture of integrity and compliance."

Orgeron repeated this in his letter to the Senate committee, saying his written testimony supports his previous statements.

"As discussed in my Husch Blackwell interview, I did not speak directly to Ms. Scott," Orgeron wrote. "That is my remembrance from three years ago of a telephone call that I do not believe lasted much longer than two minutes, if that, and is admittedly vague. At the same time, it is important to say, that me speaking to Ms. Scott directly or not, does not change the fact that what happened to Ms. Scott in 2017 is unequivocally wrong."

This story will be updated.