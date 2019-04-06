The number five glared from the scoreboard at Alex Box Stadium, telling why LSU lost the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, explaining why a late rally wasn’t enough.

It said LSU had committed five errors.

The No. 9 Tigers misplayed the ball throughout a 6-4 loss to No. 11 Texas A&M, which scored three unearned runs.

As the Aggies (25-7-1, 7-4-1 Southeastern Conference) took advantage of LSU (22-10, 7-4) mistakes, they evened the series before Saturday night’s finale.

Trailing by six runs, LSU cut the lead half during the eighth inning. When Chris Reid flew out to end the game, the tying run stood on second base. The Tigers' bats flickered to life after starter Asa Lacy left the game, but they didn't outscore the errors.

"That's the only time all year we've played bad defense," said coach Paul Mainieri, who pointed out LSU's .980 fielding percentage before the series.

The doubleheader created because of thunderstorms forecasted on Sunday, Mainieri flipped his starting pitchers, putting Eric Walker on the mound for the series’ second game instead of Cole Henry, who started the nightcap.

Walker’s velocity touched 89 mph for the second consecutive week, but he lost his command in the second inning. Walker positioned himself to strand a leadoff double by recording two outs. But he walked the ninth batter in Texas A&M’s lineup. He walked the next hitter, too, loading the bases.

"I feel like I didn't throw enough strikes to be effective," Walker said.

Then Walker gave up a double off the right-center field wall. Three runs scored. They were the only earned runs Texas A&M scored during the game.

Meanwhile, LSU whiffed against Lacy, a left-handed pitcher throwing 97 mph who brought a 1.48 ERA into the game. The Tigers didn’t record a hit until first baseman Cade Beloso singled in the fifth inning. They struck out 11 times against Lacy.

"I felt like if we could get him out of the game with enough game to play and have a shot at their bullpen we could come from behind," Mainieri said. "We would've, but we had some porous defense."

At the start of the seventh inning, Reid threw a ball past Beloso, allowing the leadoff batter to reach base. The runner scored on a triple. Then Beloso dropped a pop up in foul territory. His error preceded an RBI single.

An inning later, second baseman Brandt Broussard misjudged a high pop up. The ball hit the dirt behind him as another run scored. A few batters later, Reid muffed a sharp ground ball. LSU had committed its fifth error of the game.

Because of the errors, the Tigers trailed 6-0 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. They rallied against Texas A&M's bullpen. Three runs scored.

The lead halved, Giovanni DiGiacomo tripled to open the ninth inning. Brock Mathis drove him in. Then Josh Smith hit a towering fly ball off the right field wall. The Tigers had runners on second and third with no outs. But their comeback ended.

About an hour later, they turned around from the disappointment of a close loss to finish the series. Mainieri reminded them they would play for first place in the SEC Western Division.

"The kids are sad they didn't come back and win that game," Mainieri said. "At this point, there's nothing you can do about it."