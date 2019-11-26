LSU fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night as the committee vaulted Ohio State to No. 1. And the reason why?

Ohio State (11-0) is the more "complete team," CFP selection committee chairman and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in an interview on ESPN.

The Buckeyes soundly defeated No. 10 Penn State last week, 28-17. LSU defeated lowly Arkansas, 56-20.

One specific Mullens offered when comparing the two teams is that Ohio State's defense "is a little better" than LSU's.

“That’s a key piece,” Mullens said. “They (Ohio State) are a balanced team, strong on offense and defense. LSU is very strong on offense but defensively is not quite as strong as Ohio State.”

The Tigers (11-0) are ranked No. 43 in the country in total defense (362 yards per game). The Buckeyes are No. 1 in that category (217 yards per game).

"We spent considerable time debating those" teams, Mullens said. "That win over Penn State and how consistent Ohio State has been and balanced on both offense and defense — the committee thought they deserve to be No. 1 this week."

Both teams have beaten three teams ranked in the CFP this week. LSU beat No. 5 Alabama on the road, No. 11 Florida at home and No. 15 Auburn at home. Ohio State beat No. 10 Penn State, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 19 Cincinnati, all at home.

The Tigers' strength of schedule is also 10 points higher than the Buckeyes' — No. 35 to No. 45. But Mullens indicated that the CFP committee views those factors as virtually even, with Ohio State's more impressive defense being the deciding factor.

"We value LSU's three wins over top-15 teams and Ohio State's three wins over top-19 teams," he said.

Ohio State has a big test Saturday at No. 13 Michigan. LSU hosts unranked Texas A&M.

There was speculation that Ohio State, whose strength of schedule has been consistently behind LSU’s, might push past the Tigers with a strong finishing kick that would include three straight ranked teams. After Michigan, the Buckeyes will play No. 8 Minnesota or No. 12 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Regardless the outcome of the Texas A&M game, LSU will play No. 4 Georgia on Dec. 7 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The Bulldogs (10-1) would likely have to beat LSU to stay in the CFP top four, while LSU may be able to hang onto a playoff spot even with a loss.

If the season ended today, LSU would likely be paired with Clemson in the CFP semifinals while Ohio State would play Georgia.

There are just two CFP rankings to go: 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. Dec. 8, which is when the CFP final four teams will be announced. All rankings will be shown on ESPN.