ARLINGTON, Texas — Just more than a week after Kristian Fulton was reinstated by the NCAA, the junior started at left cornerback for LSU against Miami in the season opener Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ed Orgeron had said earlier in the week that it would be a game-time decision whether Fulton or true freshman Kelvin Joseph would start at corner.
Fulton moved from left cornerback to right late in the first quarter when preseason All-American Greedy Williams went to the sideline with an injury. Miami quarterback Malik Rosier immediately picked on Fulton, but he later broke up a pass near the sideline with 2:57 remaining.
Fulton was reinstated in August after the NCAA ended what had been a two-year suspension for trying to fake a drug test in February 2017. The NCAA initially denied Fulton's appeal, but LSU appealed again and the NCAA changed his penalty from two years to one.
Honoring Billy
LSU players wore a small circular decal on the left side of the back of their helmets in honor of former Tigers All-American and 1959 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, who died on May 20 at age 80.
The decal was purple with Cannon’s jersey No. 20 in white.
Cannon will be honored with a moment of silence and remembrance before LSU’s game with Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Cannon and his teammates from the 1958 national championship team also will be honored the weekend of the Ole Miss game Sept. 29.
Nick's time
LSU tailback Nick Brossette scored on a 50-yard run with 35 seconds left in the first quarter, the first career touchdown for the Tigers senior. The score came in the 35th game of his collegiate career. His second came moments later on a 1-yard run at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter.
Brossette scored a Louisiana high school record 141 rushing touchdowns in his prep career at University High and ran for 8,190 yards. He smashed the record of 118 touchdowns set by former LSU tailback Kenny Hilliard from 2007-10.
Pregame observations
Senior tight end Foster Moreau was wearing a brace on his left knee, but he participated fully in pre-game warm-ups. Sophomore Thaddeus Moss' availability was questionable heading into the game, and he was walking around the field before the game wearing sweats.
Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, listed as the third-team free safety, and freshman offensive guard Chasen Hines also were wearing sweats on the field.
Junior placekicker Jack Gonsoulin was not seen. The Catholic High graduate was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) kicking field goals in 2017, which prompted the signing of graduate transfer Cole Tracy, who is LSU's starter.
Football fracas
The last time LSU and Miami played in football, the postgame scene was marred by a huge fight at the 2005 Peach Bowl.
The pregame scene here Sunday night was marked by a near fight as well.
A little over an hour before kickoff, players from both teams faced off on LSU's side of the field near the Miami sideline. It took more than a minute for the players to be separated before they dispersed.
It's a bet
Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman had an interesting bet with former Miami All-American Alex Cora on Sunday's game, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
The Houston Astros slugger bet Cora, the Boston Red Sox manager, that if LSU won Cora had to wear a Warren Morris jersey at batting practice when Houston visits Fenway Park next weekend. If Miami wins, Bregman had to wear a Miami turnover chain during BP.
Cora was playing shortstop when Morris hit the two-run home run in the ninth to beat Miami 9-8 in the 1996 College World Series final.
LSU’s 125th
LSU players also wore a helmet decal commemorating this the 125th anniversary season of the football program. LSU began playing football in 1893, ranking 12th in NCAA history with 787 wins and 14th in winning percentage (.650).
Ryder Cup appearance
There was a gleaming visitor to AT&T Stadium for Sunday’s game: the Ryder Cup trophy.
The trophy, the prize at stake when golf teams from the United States and Europe meet later this month, stopped here as part of a nationwide tour. From here, the trophy was to be taken to Philadelphia on Monday, where U.S. captain Jim Furyk will make three of his four captain’s picks.
The Ryder Cup is Sept. 28-30 outside Paris.
What could have been
The sons of two Pro Football Hall of Famers — Miami tight end Michael Irvin II and LSU's Moss — could only cheer their teams on Sunday night.
Irvin II, the son of the former Dallas Cowboys’ star, was sidelined by a knee injury that required surgery early in preseason camp and did not travel with the Hurricanes.
Moss, who presented his father, former wide receiver Randy Moss, at his Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio, last month, has been hobbled by a foot injury.
Sign language
Several LSU fans held up a banner just prior to kickoff aimed at the Hurricanes that read, “Downgraded to a Tropical Storm.”
Lagniappe
Former LSU Tigers Bradie James and La’el Collins, along with former Hurricanes Russell Maryland and Irvin, served as honorary captains. Collins is a current member of the Dallas Cowboys, while the other three are Cowboys alumni. … Game officials were from the Big 12 Conference. … LSU entered the game with a 37-27 record all-time against members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a 9-3 mark against Miami.
