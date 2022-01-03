When Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston in 2017, the season-opening BYU vs. LSU game at NRG Stadium was moved to the Superdome in New Orleans.

This season, as Hurricane Ida approached, the Tigers relocated ahead of its season-opener against UCLA, practicing at the Houston Texans' facilities.

"That’s what neighbors do for each other," TaxAct Texas Bowl Executive Director David Fletcher said. "Our communities are very closely tied."

The Texas Bowl isn't the college football playoff, but it's a full-circle moment playing in a prestigious venue the Tigers once called a temporary home this season.

Like the football executives with the Houston Texans and Texas Bowl, LSU's Houston alumni association is also active philanthropically, many of its members banded together to put together an Amazon Wishlist of goods and delivered them to Lake Charles and Baton Rouge when Ida hit Louisiana.

"What it showed me was how the state of Louisiana and this university -- how we all came together to do what was best for our team and their families," LSU interim head coach Brad Davis said. "When we arrived in Houston, there was a ton of hospitality. We tried in some fashion to give our kids some normalcy in terms of our game preparation."

Houston is the next-closest major metropolitan city to New Orleans just a few hours west on I-10.

As a result, it's home to LSU's largest alumni chapter outside the state of Louisiana with an estimated 30,000 alumni living within Houston's 60-mile radius.

Fletcher said that an estimated 50,000 tickets total have been sold for the game. LSU sold out of its share of tickets in the 2015 Texas Bowl against Texas Tech, which played host to over 69,000 fans.

"LSU is an incredible brand for this region," Fletcher said. "They are as strong as any in this community, so many former players that make up our community."

It's also an added opportunity for the alumni chapter to advertise its university, giving prospective students a taste of the Tigers' culture and raise money for its scholarships without them having to travel far. The Houston alumni association alone funds $500,000 worth of student and professorship scholarships to send Houstonians to LSU.

"I think a lot of our chapters in Texas not only do activities around football, but they also do senior send-off parties, wish them well because there can be hundreds of students that are accepted this time of year," LSU vice president alumni engagement and marketing Sally Stiel said.