LSU will maintain its stadium policies related to the coronavirus pandemic during the 2021 baseball season, capping Alex Box Stadium’s capacity at 25% and prohibiting tailgates around campus, according to an email sent Wednesday to season-ticket holders.

With the reduced capacity, the athletic department will let season-ticket holders opt out of their seats this season. Those who retain tickets will receive a limited number of games as LSU divides home games into packages. In the email, LSU said the packages depend on how many fans keep their tickets.

LSU also said in the email it will sell alcohol inside Alex Box Stadium, which can normally hold 10,326 people.

The measures matched LSU's protocols inside its other athletic venues. Since the beginning of football season, the school has limited stadiums to 25% capacity, seated groups 6 feet from one another and banned tailgating on campus until further notice. It reintroduced alcohol sales after the first football game.

LSU earlier this week released its 2021 baseball schedule, which begins Feb. 19 against Air Force. Like the rest of the Southeastern Conference, LSU intends to play a typical 56-game slate with games against non-conference opponents, making college baseball one of the first college sports to attempt a normal season structure since the coronavirus pandemic began. LSU scheduled 38 home games.

As it tries to maintain distance between groups with reduced capacity inside Alex Box Stadium, LSU said in the email it will have to change the location of season-ticket holders’ previous seats. Physical distancing guidelines and SEC protocols prevent LSU from seating fans within 6 feet of the front edge of the warning track, either side of the dugouts, the front railing of the dugouts, the bullpen and the video review locations, according to the email.

LSU said in the email it won’t allow tailgating in parking lots and around campus “before any games during the 2021 season.” The school has let fans gather near their vehicles with small groups or household members, but it doesn’t permit tents, trailers, outdoor cooking or communal food and beverage areas.

All gates will open one hour before first pitch, according to the email, and fans will receive mobile tickets and parking passes to reduce points of contact. If any tickets remain after the initial selection process, LSU said in the email season-ticket holders who opted in can buy additional seats or tickets to more games.

Though it will open baseball season at 25% capacity, LSU acknowledged the possibility it may be able to allow more fans later this season. Hoping public health guidelines will eventually permit larger crowds, LSU said in the email, “If there are any changes with an increase in capacity for the 2021 season, fans who have opted in will have first opportunity to purchase any additional seating that should come available.”