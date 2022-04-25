LSU softball (30-17, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) is on an upswing, as they prepare for a four-game homestand that begins Tuesday evening in Tiger Park.
After dropping nine of 12 games from mid-March to early April, the Tigers have now won eight of their last 10, including three consecutive series over Texas A&M, South Carolina and No. 14 Georgia.
McNeese State (29-17, 10-2 Southland) will take the ride from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge for the 6 p.m. contest, the second game of a home-and-home series that was rescheduled from March 30. In the first game on April 19, LSU defeated the Cowgirls 7-1. They’ll enter the latter game riding a wave of momentum.
LSU’s wins over Georgia on Friday and Sunday were two of the most impressive ones they’ve earned this season.
On Friday, Ali Kilponen pitched a complete game in the circle and held the fiery Bulldog offense to only four hits and one run. LSU scored eight runs on 12 hits, an offensive explosion highlighted by Taylor Pleasants’ 3 for 4 at-bats. Freshman McKenzie Redoutey and Sydney Peterson chipped in a combined four hits and four RBIs from the back half of the lineup.
Kilponen earned the start again on Sunday after LSU cycled through four arms in a 16-9 Saturday loss. Through two innings, she battled fatigue, as Georgia jumped to a 5-0 lead with a strong second inning at the plate.
But Kilponen and LSU fought back. They scored nine unanswered runs to win the game and the series in extra innings.
Georgia Clark smashed her second grand slam of the season in the third inning, bringing the Tigers within one run. A Danica Coffey single up the middle tied the game, and LSU scored three runs in the eighth, taking the lead off three hits: a homer by Morgan Cummins and singles by Redoutey and Ciara Briggs. Kilponen allowed four hits and zero runs after the second inning.
The wins increased LSU’s conference record to 10-8 and vaulted them to fifth in the SEC standings. After they face McNeese, LSU will host a series against No. 8 Florida (35-12, 11-10 SEC).
The Tigers will wrap up their regular season in Starkville, Mississippi, against the Bulldogs. Then it’s on to the SEC tournament in Gainesville, Florida, from May 10-14.