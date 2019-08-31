There's nothing quite like the first walk down Victory Hill to kick off football season in Baton Rouge.

While this Tiger Walk might not have been as intense as the one last season before the Alabama game, the Tigers and head coach Ed Orgeron looked ready to get down to business ahead of their first game of the season.

Coach O gave a quick double fist pump to start the walk, with several LSU players stopping to high five the cheer crowd lined up to watch the Tigers walk by.

No. 6 LSU kicks off against Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

