LSU baseball fans can start making plans for the Sunday super regional game against Tennessee after officials announced the start time Saturday evening.

During a lightning delay in the Saturday night game, Tennessee baseball officials announced that the teams will face off again at 2 p.m. CT Sunday.

Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Saturday night's game started at 6 p.m. CT. If the teams need a third game, it would either be at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. CT on Monday.