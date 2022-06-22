While the college track and field season came to an end with the NCAA championships last week, two major competitions remain on the sport's calendar.
The first one, the USA track and field championships, leads to the second — the World championships. Both meets will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The USA meet begins a four-day run Thursday with a total of 21 current or former LSU standouts — 12 men and nine women — vying for spots on the team that will represent the U.S. in the worlds, which will be held July 15-24.
Athletes have to finish in the top three of their respective event to make the U.S. team.
LSU's list for nationals is topped by four individuals who made the U.S. team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that were held last summer — one year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aleia Hobbs, Michael Cherry and Vernon Norwood, who all returned from Tokyo with medals from relay event, will be trying to take the first step toward earning individual honors on the international stage.
Joining them will be JuVaughn Harrison, who competed in the long and high jumps at the Olympics after winning both events at the U.S. trials.
Hobbs is entered in the women's 100 meters, while Cherry and Norwood will be in the men's 400. Harrison, who went pro following the Trials last summer, will again be going for a double-win in the jumps.
Former LSU star Sha'Carri Richardson, who claimed the 100 meters final at the Trials before being suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for using an illegal substance, has returned to try and make the team in the 100 and 200.
Four current LSU athletes who helped the women's team tie for fourth and the men's team finish sixth at the NCAA championships last week, which were also held at Hayward Field, are entered as well.
Alia Armstrong won the women's 100-meter hurdles, Eric Edwards Jr. was second in the men's 110 hurdles, Tzuriel Pedigo was third in the men's javelin and John Meyer placed 11th in the men's shot put.
Other women who competed for LSU trying to make the U.S. roster are Kortnei Johnson (100/200), Mikiah Brisco (100/200), Charlene Lipsey (800/1,500), Tonea Marshall (100 hurdles), Cassandra Tate (400 hurdles) and Rebekah Wales (javelin).
On the men's side are Jaron Flournoy (200/400), Tyler Terry (400), Noah Williams (400), Quincy Downing (400 hurdles), Rayvon Grey (long jump) and Johnnie Jackson (hammer).