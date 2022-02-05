In a thriller at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, No. 8-ranked LSU turned back No. 6 Auburn and Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee 197.975-197.750 before a standing room only crowd of 13,569 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the second-largest attendance in program history.
LSU improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Auburn is 5-1 and 2-1 in SEC.
The first rotation set an explosive tone for both teams. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant, the 2021 SEC and NCAA vault champion, anchored that event with a perfect 10, tying her career best score from last season. But Lee, the first Olympic all-around champion to go on to compete in college, responded with a 10.0 of her own to anchor Auburn on uneven bars. After one rotation, LSU held a slim 49.375-49.350 lead.
Auburn moved in front at the midway point 98.825-98.750, getting four scores of 9.90 or better on vault including a 9.95 from Lee. LSU closed the gap strongly with a 9.925 from Alyona Shchennikova and a 9.975 from Sami Durante on bars.
In the third rotation LSU posted three scores of 9.90 or better on beam for a 49.450 that tied the meet 148.200 apiece going into the final rotation. The Tigers got a lead off 9.925 from Christina Desiderio and 9.90s from Aleah Finnegan and Kiya Johnson.
On beam, Auburn got an anchoring 9.975 from Lee to earn her third individual title to go with the all-around title and the perfect score on bars. But by the time she took off LSU had already clinched the team title because of four scores of 9.90 or better from its first five gymnasts: 9.95s from Desiderio, KJ Johnson and Bryant and a 9.925 from Alyona Shchennikova. By the time Kiya Johnson took the floor LSU had already clinched the team title, but she brought the house down anyway with a perfect 10 to give LSU a school record 49.775 in the event.
LSU is on the road next Friday at Florida (5 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers’ next home meet is Feb. 18 against Alabama.