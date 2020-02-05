McKinnley Jackson, a four-star defensive tackle from Mississippi, announced on national signing day that he will sign with Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-2, 327-pound Jackson is the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi, according to 247Sports, and he is the nation's No. 9-ranked defensive tackle.

Jackson attends George County High, which is about an hour north of Biloxi, and it mostly expected that he would choose Alabama, which had long been predicted at the top of his list.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has long been outspoken in his desire to have a dominant defensive line, and the addition of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini reinforces the team's pursuit of defensive linemen who attack the backfield like Auburn's Derrick Brown or Alabama's Quinnen Williams.

LSU signed three defensive tackles during December's early signing period, including University Lab's Jaquelin Roy (nation's No. 6 DT), Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT) and Alabama signee Eric Taylor (No. 29 DT).

Haynesville High's CamRon Jackson (No. 56) remains committed to LSU but he was unable to sign with the Tigers because he is not yet academically eligible, according to 247Sports.

LSU is still in the running to land five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch, who is expected to announce his decision on ESPNU around noon.