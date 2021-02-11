STARKVILLE, Miss. — Late Wednesday night, a lot of people who follow the LSU basketball program closely had to be scratching their heads.
Where, they may have been wondering, had this team been for the past month?
More importantly, where was this LSU offense that fixed its shooting woes and exploded on Mississippi State for a 94-80 victory in Humphrey Coliseum been hiding?
A team that hadn’t shot 50% from the field in its past six games — topped by a dreadful 30.8% showing in its previous outing at Alabama — suddenly couldn’t miss, or so it seemed to Mississippi State anyway.
“This is closer to how we need to be playing,” LSU coach Will Wade said after the Tigers’ best performance since a 92-76 blowout of Arkansas on Jan. 13.
Wade himself might have wondered where these Tigers had been. But there was no need to mess with success — at least on a night when they got key contributions in all areas.
It was, however, most noticeable on the offensive end.
His team shot a season’s-best 61.3%, the second-highest in Wade’s four-year tenure, and the program’s highest in a road game since hitting 62.0% at Ole Miss on Feb. 15, 2000 under John Brady.
LSU’s big four of Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days combined to make 30 of 50 field-goal attempts and scored 77 of the Tigers’ 94 points.
Even the role players had a significant impact on the game.
Bench scoring had been a problem most of the season, but Josh LeBlanc had eight points in making all four of his shots and fellow reserve Aundre Hyatt scored seven points.
All of Hyatt's points came in the first four minutes of the second half when LSU began to take control.
Hyatt’s total didn’t technically count as bench points because he made a spot start for Mwani Wilkinson, who was back home with the flu.
Nonetheless, every one of his points were big as were LeBlanc’s season-high eight points as well as his defensive play.
LeBlanc had two rebounds and a steal that led to a dunk, but he played a key role against Mississippi State’s high-scoring guard tandem of Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart.
“LeBlanc did a good job; he’s so disruptive defensively,” Wade said. “That’s why we had him at the top of the zone, (and) had him at the top of the press. He’s just very, very disruptive on the defensive end.”
Stewart and Molinar were in the top five of the Southeastern Conference scoring stats going into the game. Stewart was getting 17.7 points a game and Molinar was close behind in scoring 16.8 per game.
Molinar nearly got his average with 16 points, but Stewart, who was coming off a breakout 29-point performance in a rout of South Carolina, was held to five points on a 2-of-8 shooting night.
Everywhere you looked, LSU was having a night on both ends of the floor.
The Tigers’ 2-3 zone forced the Bulldogs into 15 turnovers and converted them into 26 points, while State netted three points on just seven LSU miscues.
LSU also held a substantial 24-8 edge in fastbreak points.
Wade’s team scored on 42 of 65 possessions and produced a season-high 1.469 points per possession to top its previous best of 1.424 per possession against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the season opener.
And the Tigers, thanks in part to Day’s 11 rebounds, were able to manage a 28-all tie on the glass against the much-taller Bulldogs.
It was the kind of slump-busting performance it needed to collect a crucial Quad 1 road win for its NCAA resume. LSU is now 3-5 in Quad 1 games and 1-1 in Quad 2.
Just one day earlier, Wade said he wanted to see more spirited play out of his team and needed to see more players make the kind of plays they’re capable of.
On Wednesday night, it all came together for LSU — even though it had just nine scholarship players available.
“I thought our guys were into it, I thought the bench was into it,” Wade said. “We looked good. We had a good shootaround, we had good preparation.
“Our guys were focused. They understand what’s at stake and they understand it’s on us to get this thing turned around.”
In addition to Thomas’ 25 points, his 10th 25-point game of the season, and Smart’s 22 points and 11 assists, LSU got a big lift in Days' return from a sprained ankle.
Days, who had 16 points in going 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line, said the Tigers played with a sense of urgency.
“We lost four out of five and we have Tennessee coming up on Saturday,” he said. “It was a great game. A Quad 1 win helps us get better seeding for the tournament, so those big games will help us in the long run.”