Will Wade was in no mood to talk Monday about how his LSU basketball team was back in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls following a two-month absence from the rankings.

While Wade doesn’t like to talk about polls, he spent a good portion of his 15-minute news conference speaking frankly about why the Tigers — who came in 22nd in the AP poll and 24th in the coaches’ poll earlier in the day — may not be there for long.

Even though LSU got back into the rankings with a winning streak that grew to eight games with Saturday’s 69-67 victory over Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, Wade isn’t happy about how the Tigers got there.

LSU, 15-4 overall and the SEC leader at 6-0, has won each of its past six games by four points or fewer — the first time that’s happened since 1988-89 when the Tigers won by four points or less five consecutive times.

Wade is pleased that LSU has won the close ones, but the Tigers held a sizable lead in the second half of all six games — including a double-digit margin in the past five outings before helping turn them into nail-biters.

Most recently, LSU led Florida by 11 points with 3:24 to play last Tuesday night before surviving 84-82 and Saturday squandered a 16-point second-half lead and fell behind by two points twice before coming back in the final minutes.

“I’m tired of losing all these leads, and I’m going to talk to our guys about this today,” an animated Wade said. “I’ve tried to be nice about this and I’ve tried to talk through it and work through it, but I’m done with that.”

On top of the past six games, LSU blew a 19-point lead against Utah State in November and a seven-point lead with 3:09 to play against USC in December and lost both by two points.

“We have terrible possessions, we just do terrible things; we’ve got to get it corrected because what we’re doing is not going to work if we’re going to compete at the top of the league and be a good team,” Wade said. “So, quite frankly, I’m sick of it.

“I’ve been kind of nice about it with our team, but we’ve got to quit putting ourselves in these stupid situations,” he added. “We’re not consistent enough … we don’t do what we’re supposed to do and I’m tired of it.”

His list of issues includes making the right play and the simple play, giving up too many offensive rebounds and turnovers.

The latter has plagued LSU most of the season, but they’ve had at least 16 in three of the past four games with 11 in the other.

“I’ve tried to be nice about correcting them and we’re going to get them corrected,” Wade said pointedly. “We’re going to start running for them and we’re going to start paying for them. But I’m tired of it, I’m absolutely fed up with it.”

He said that in correcting the issues in those situations, they’ll be able to focus on what they need to do and be the basketball team they can be.

“We’re holding ourselves back from being the basketball team that we can be right now,” he said. “We’ve got to cut that out.”

Having the mental toughness to win all those close games is good and the record is good, Wade acknowledged, but it’s not enough to get them to where they want to be in March.

A couple of weeks ago, he noted when you’re on the tightrope long enough you’ll eventually fall off — which is what he’s trying to head off.

“We’ve got to have some vigor to get it corrected,” Wade said. “I assure you, I will, and hopefully that’ll pass down to the rest of our team. I’m fed up with it, I’m tired of it.

“We can be good, that’s what’s so frustrating,” he said when reminded that his team is 15-4. “That’s not going to work moving forward, so we’re fooling ourselves.”

He reiterated that being nice wasn’t getting that done, so he’ll try a new approach for Wednesday night’s home game with Alabama.

“I darn well know how to get it corrected: that’s be a raving lunatic,” Wade said. “It’ll work all right, so I can get it corrected.

“Let’s get it right so we win by double digits and everybody not have to take their heart medication every night. I mean, c’mon.”

Tigers mourn loss of Kobe

Wade said his staff and players were devastated to learn about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant after visiting displays of Bryant and former LSU star Shaquille O’Neal when they played in the Staples Center in Los Angeles last month.

“It was very devastating and tough for a lot of our players — and a lot of people in general,” Wade said. “When I was growing up, it was kind of Michael Jordan. With these guys, it was Kobe and his mentality and the way he approached things. The way he went about his business was second to none.

“So it certainly hit a lot of our guys hard and staff hard. He was just a basketball icon.”

Watford earns SEC honor

Forward Trendon Watford was named the SEC freshman of the week Monday after he scored 38 points and had 12 rebounds in LSU’s wins over Florida and Texas — going 15 of 22 from the field (68.1%) with four assists and two blocks in the two games.

At Texas, Watford scored a career-high 22 points in going 9 of 15 from the floor and picked off six rebounds in LSU's 69-67 victory.