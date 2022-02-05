LSU All-Americans Lisa Gunnarsson and Sean Dixon-Bodie were successful Friday in their season debuts at the Bayou Bengal meet held in the Carl Maddox Field House.
Gunnarsson, the reigning NCAA indoor and outdoor pole vault champion, cleared 14 feet, 9½ inches to win the event in her first competition since last summer.
Gunnarsson, a senior, came up just 2 inches shy of her personal-best mark and school-record of 14-11½ she set in March while claiming the NCAA indoor title.
Like Gunnarsson, Dixon-Bodie also had a nice season's debut as he won the triple jump title with a best of 52-4¾.
Dixon-Bodie is coming off a solid freshman season in which he was fifth at the NCAA indoor meet before taking fourth at the NCAA outdoor championships.
They were two of the nine individual champions as the LSU men's and women's teams split their squads between the Bayou Bengal and New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque.
The jumpers, throwers and distance runners competed in the Bayou Bengal, while the sprinters and hurdlers went west to the New Mexico Collegiate.
LSU was competing late Friday in New Mexico and will complete the two-day meet Saturday.
In addition to Gunnarsson and Dixon-Bodie, LSU had seven other individual winners in the Bayou Bengal.
In the field, All-American Jake Norris won the weight throw (62-10) and Kyndal McKnight took the women's triple jump (41-4¼).
Women's winners on the track were Callie Hardy in the mile (5 minutes, 01.29 seconds), Alicia Stamey in the 800 (2:15.41) and Gwyneth Hughes in the 3,000 (10:40.72).
Joining Dixon-Bodie and Norris as winners on the men's side were Garrett Hamilton in the mile (4:16.86) and Evan Pardo in the 3,000 (8:49.82).