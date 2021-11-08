LSU might return junior defensive back Cordale Flott this weekend against Arkansas.
"We should get Cordale Flott back this week," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday in a news conference. "I think Maason Smith is a guy who maybe last game he’s going to be healthy."
Flott sat out this past weekend's game against Alabama alongside freshmen defensive back Sage Ryan and Maason Smith. Ryan has not played since the Florida game while Smith's last game was against Ole Miss.
Flott has played a huge role in LSU's secondary as both a safety and a corner, amassing 32 tackles, one interception, four pass deflections and one forced fumble through eight games this year. He was one of three defensive players to start all 10 games last season.