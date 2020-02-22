lsubaseball.022320.002
LSU finishes its series against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. You can find key information below.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+ and WatchESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Eastern Kentucky is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 4-3. Eastern Kentucky is 4-1.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP AJ Labas (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 4.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO); EKU – Jr. LHP Jake Lewis (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 4 BB, 3 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: It feels repetitive how often we discuss LSU experimenting with its lineup, but coach Paul Mainieri used his seventh different combination of the season on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. It will probably change again during the series finale. LSU has recorded 14 hits over its past three games, and after Saturday's game, Mainieri said, "We need to generate more offense." LSU has given every healthy player at least one at-bat. What will Mainieri try now?

