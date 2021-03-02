Last week, LSU announced that its NFL pro day is scheduled for March 31, and, on Tuesday, the university released of the eight players who will participate in the wake of a canceled NFL combine.

The pro day, when NFL scouts test and time LSU's draft-eligible players, is all the more important this year because the annual NFL scouting combine did not happen because of coronavirus concerns.

The list includes four players who opted out for the full 2020 season or at least part of the year.

LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, both considered first-round talents, headline the offensive side while linebacker Jabril Cox, a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2020, is one LSU's top names on defense along with defensive back Kary Vincent, who started at nickel safety in three seasons in Baton Rouge.

Safety JaCoby Stevens, fullback/tight end Tory Carter and wide receiver Racey McMath will also participate in the scouting event.

Chase and Vincent opted out before the 2020 season began, as did defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who will participate in LSU's pro day. Marshall played in seven games — recording 48 catches, 731 yards and 10 touchdowns — before opting out the remainder of LSU's 10-game regular season.

Chase won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award for nations' top receiver, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Rummel High graduate set a then-Southeastern Conference season record for receiving yards (1,780) and receiving touchdowns (20).

"It's a tremendous honor to be invited to the NFL Combine and I'm proud of each of these guys for putting themselves in position to take the next step of their football career," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "It's disappointing that this group won't be able to have the full NFL Combine experience, but I know they are training hard and will put on a great performance at our Pro Day later this month."