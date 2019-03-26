LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton is "out for a while" after suffering a sprained ankle, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Texas native played in 12 games last season, starting in two, while recording 2½ tackles for loss and one sack.
"(Thornton's) day-by-day," Orgeron said. "But it was a noncontact injury. He was having a great spring. He’s going to be out for a while.”
Thornton is the most recent injury among a battered roster this spring for LSU, which includes two possible starters on offense and three possible starters on defense.
On offense, projected starting offensive guard Chasen Hines underwent offseason knee surgery, and starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon underwent an operation, Orgeron said, that will keep him out all spring.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence will miss the spring after undergoing offseason knee surgery, while starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips will be withheld from contact until preseason camp. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton remains out due to his season-ending ankle surgery following the Arkansas game.
The depth hits have led to roster shifts across the board. Junior offensive lineman Jakori Savage has flipped to defensive line to help with depth, Orgeron said, and during Tuesday's practice, starting outside linebacker Michael Divinity practiced with the inside linebackers.
Orgeron said Divinity played some middle linebacker at John Ehret High, where Divinity was ranked the nation's No. 6 outside linebacker, per 247Sports.
"I think he did very well. Mike’s a good player for us," Orgeron said. "We just want to have some depth there. We got some guys hurt, and we want to see if he can do it."