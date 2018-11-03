ESPN issued an apology Saturday to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey after an appearance by well-known political pundit and LSU fan James Carville on the “College GameDay” show.

Carville called the ESPN apology “gutless.”

Carville appeared on the set during the show which was televised from LSU’s campus, taking issue with the ejection of LSU linebacker Devin White from the Mississippi State game that will have him sitting out the first half of Saturday night’s showdown with Alabama. He also cited the cases of defensive players from Texas A&M, Missouri and Tennessee being ejected before or during games against the Crimson Tide this season.

On Gameday, LSU fan & political analyst James Carville said the Devin White targeting call was part of a conspiracy to aid Bama.

“I trust the Saudi government more than I trust the SEC. He’s our best player, no reason he shouldn't be playing."

ESPN issued an apology to the SEC.

Carville said ESPN invited him to be on the show and knew what he was going to say about the White situation and the suspensions involving the other players he mentioned.

“Why don’t they apologize to the other athletes, or the 102,000 people in (Tiger) stadium who won’t see the best (White) because of a blown call?

“They knew it was factual. Then they apologize to power. It’s just gutless.”

Carville wore a purple and gold sweatshirt that said “Greg Sankey (heart) Alabama” at the top, followed two phrases in French that mean “Kiss my ass, if you please.” Carville admitted that he did not tell ESPN that is what the French phrase meant.

Grabbing bite to eat and I see gutless ESPN cut in their show to bow down to the SEC. well I got documentary evidence they knew what they were gonna get on air but still can't help but suck up to power.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who is expected to attend the LSU-Alabama game, could not immediately be reached for comment.

An ESPN studio host read a statement apologizing for Carville’s appearance at halftime of the Texas A&M-Auburn game: “While appearing as a guest on College GameDay earlier today, James Carville offered his thoughts on SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. As we like to demonstrate here at ESPN, diversity of opinions are encouraged, however, these actions were over the top and we would like to apologize to Commissioner Sankey for them.”

Carville has been exceptionally vocal in his criticism of the SEC for the White call, alleging collusion on the part of the conference for Alabama’s benefit.

Carville appeared on the “College GameDay” set and was handed a mic by host Rece Davis, who playfully asked, “I’m sure you don’t have many very strong feelings about what’s happened with the targeting on Devin White, do you?”

“I don’t have very strong feelings,” Carville sarcastically replied. “Tennessee’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because of the SEC. Missouri’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because the SEC kicked him out. (Texas) A&M’s best defensive player couldn’t play against Alabama because he was taken out.

“Now the best defensive player in the conference (White) is not going to play the first half for nothing. He did nothing wrong.”

White’s ejection for targeting has been widely criticized, including by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, an SEC Network analyst.

ESPN owns the SEC Network.

Texas A&M safety Donovan Wilson, the Aggies’ second-leading tackler, was ejected Sept. 22 in the first quarter of the Aggies’ 45-23 loss to Alabama for targeting on Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Missouri team captain Terez Hall, his team’s second-leading tackler, was ejected for targeting early in the second quarter against Alabama on Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris. Missouri coach Barry Odom did not argue the call afterward.

Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli, his team’s leading tackler, was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting against Auburn and sat out the first half of the subsequent Alabama game. In that game, Volunteers’ cornerback Alontae Taylor was ejected after a first-quarter hit on Bama receiver Derek Kief.

“I guess someone has got to win the lottery,” Carville said.

Advocate sportswriter Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.