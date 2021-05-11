Centerfielder Aliyah Andrews and shortstop Taylor Pleasants of LSU were named first-team All-SEC players, and Pleasants added Newcomer of the Year honors as the league office announced all-conference softball honors Tuesday.
Pleasants and outfielder Ciara Briggs were named to the All-Newcomer team while Andrews and pitcher Shelbi Sunseri were named to the All-Defensive team in voting by league coaches.
The All-Newcomer team is a one-time honor for players who were freshmen in the pandemic abbreviated 2020 season and are sophomores in 2021. No. 16 LSU (31-18, 13-11) finished tied for fifth in the SEC with Kentucky.
Andrews, a senior from Oldsmar, Fla., leads LSU in hits (60), runs (39), batting average (.368) on-base percentage (.425) and stolen bases (26). Normally a slap hitter, she had an improved power season with a career-best slugging percentage (.491). She hit six doubles, four triples and her first two career home runs, one of them an inside-the-park.
Andrews defensive skills and highlight reel catches made her a regular on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 plays and helped her become the ninth pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball College Draft Monday. It was her third time being named to the All-Defensive team. She made only one error in 74 chances.
“She almost does it backwards; most people get on there for their offense and their defense backs it up, but she gets on for her defense and her offense backs it up,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She’s known for her defense but such a force on offense, too.”
Pleasants, who is from Houston, was second only to Andrews in batting average (.327) and led the Tigers with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 11 doubles and a slugging percentage of .614. Her RBI total was fifth in the SEC. On Sunday, she lifted LSU to a 4-1 win in the regular-season finale with her first career grand slam in the sixth inning.
She’s so deserving, the kids like to say ‘In Taylor, we trust’,” Torina said. “She does everything the right way on and off the field. She’s the type of player you root for all the time. You love seeing good moments for people like that.”
Briggs was third on the squad with a .326 average and second in steals with 10. She was one of three players with Andrews and Pleasants to start all 49 games.
Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill was named Player of the Year, and the Tide’s Montana Fouts shared Pitcher of the Year honors with Arkansas’ Mary Haff. Missouri’s Jenna Laird was named Freshman of the Year and Tennessee’s Caitlin Hannon Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Courtney Deifel of co-champion Arkansas was named Coach of the Year, guiding the No. 6-ranked Razorbacks to a 19-5 league mark and 40-8 overall. Arkansas shared the title with No. 4 Florida.