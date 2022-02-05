The LSU women’s basketball team has accomplished much in Kim Mulkey’s first season in Baton Rouge.
An 18-4 record, a brief brush with a top-10 ranking, and inserting itself squarely into the conversation for a top 16 NCAA tournament seed that would give the Tigers a chance to host first- and second-round games are all remarkable achievements.
So far.
Now as LSU steps out to play its first game in February when it travels to face Ole Miss on Monday (6 p.m., SEC Network), Mulkey wants her team to sharpen its focus for the dangerously pointy utensil drawer of tests to come. Seven regular season games plus the SEC tournament remain, and she wants the Tigers to have their minds on what they want to accomplish.
“We’d like to go to the (NCAA) tournament,” Mulkey said Friday. “We’d like to finish in the upper half of the league. We’d like to finish ranked in the top 25 if possible.
“Hey, let’s be selfish and greedy. I’d like to host the first and second rounds. Give them things to shoot for that are realistic. If you don’t, the ultimate goals are the NCAA tournament.
“We’re trying to do something,” Mulkey said, “that hasn’t been done here in a long time.”
A long time indeed. LSU got into top 10 earlier this season for the first time in 12 years. And while a 20-10 LSU team almost certainly would have snagged an NCAA tournament bid in 2020 before the tourney was canceled because of COVID-19, the Tigers haven’t actually made a tournament appearance since 2018. And LSU hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game or been a tournament host since 2014.
Though a late-season collapse wouldn’t do the Tigers any good with the NCAA selection committee, LSU has probably done enough already to earn an at-large bid. But Mulkey doesn’t want her team to just squeak by. She wants them to go charging into the postseason, their sails filled with momentum.
How do they do that? By buying into the concept that they haven’t accomplished anything yet.
“I want them to play as if they’re not in the NCAA tournament,” Mulkey said. “I want them to play every game like we need one more win. We need just two more wins. I want them to be hungry now like they were when we started. Don’t become content.
“We have not arrived as a program. We have had an outstanding season. Let’s see what happens. Then you know what March Madness is all about. It brings a different kind of renewed energy. If we can just grind through this last month and play the game like we’re not in the tournament.”
Mulkey hinted at what a grind the season has been. She doesn’t expect to expand from her core of eight primary contributing players, but the minutes by this point in the season are starting to take a bit of a toll. Other than a season-ending injury to freshman forward Logyn McNeil, LSU has been able to avoid the devastating injury bug. Even what looked like a potentially debilitating injury to forward Autumn Newby, LSU’s best offensive rebounder, turned out to a brief setback. She only missed one game against Vanderbilt (her former team) and has averaged 30 minutes a game since returning to play.
Seven regular season games remain: at Ole Miss, Georgia, at Texas A&M and Mississippi State, Florida and Alabama and at Tennessee. Of those opponents four (Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee) are tied for third or better in the SEC. And State isn’t far off at 14-7 and sitting at a respectable seventh in the conference standings.
Asked if her team wasn’t already in the tournament, Mulkey shot back: “Don’t ask me that. We’re 18-4, but there are a lot of people with that record. We’re 6-3 in the league, but there are a bunch of us at 6-3.
“Will they take a lot of teams from the SEC (in the NCAA field)? Sure. Look at how many they take every year. But you want to not take things for granted. Just play and compete and keep doing what you’re doing.”
It’s been a season to remember for LSU women’s basketball so far. A season like the program hasn’t seen in years. But the regular season’s most important month is upon the Tigers now, a month that will set them up for a memorable March or not.
No time to push away from the dinner table with a satisfied feeling. LSU’s players have to be hungry for more. Their coach certainly is.