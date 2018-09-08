lsuslufootball1187.090918 bf
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball during the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Stephen Sullivan rose in the middle of the end zone traffic, extending past several Southeastern Louisiana defenders, and the 6-foot-7, 232-pound junior receiver pulled down a Hail Mary touchdown that helped soften the memory of a first half filled with concerns.

The concerns came back soon enough after the break, however, as No. 11 LSU was nearly held scoreless in the second half by its FCS opponent in a 31-0 win Saturday night in its home opener at Tiger Stadium.

Southeastern was just about to score its first touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter — but a bad snap bounced to the LSU 18, where sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens recovered it and returned it 64 yards to the opposite 18.

Four plays later, sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a 7-yard touchdown — the first touchdown of his career — that set the final score.

It was the second time since at least 2003 the Tigers were held to seven points in the second half by a non-FBS opponent. They scored seven in a 34-13 win over Jacksonville State in 2016.

Sacks, penalties and punts kept LSU from blowing out its overmatched opponent, exposing offensive issues that could be more problematic in the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener at No. 7 Auburn next week.

LSU had seven penalties that totaled 84 yards, which was more than the 63 total offensive yards it recorded during the second half. The Tigers went three-and-out four times throughout the game.

"Obviously it was a flat night the whole night," Ed Orgeron said. "I was looking for us to get a spark on offense. We couldn't get the crowd into it by making plays. I believe it's our job to get the crowd into it. We didn't make a lot of big plays on offense."

Saturday's game started out smoothly enough.

After going three-and-out on the opening possession, the Tigers scored consecutive touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Joe Burrow threw his first touchdown pass, a 9-yard completion to freshman receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and then rushed for another touchdown on the following drive to put LSU ahead 14-0 with 3:20 left in the quarter.

