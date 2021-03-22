It all seemed to go away for LSU all at once.

Cam Thomas’ scoring.

Darius Days’ presence inside.

The semblance of defense the Tigers have played in this promising postseason.

Michigan’s intensity was like the south Louisiana heat in the coming summer. Relentless. Suffocating. And LSU’s hopes were like the February ice storm that swept across our state. Formidable, but lacking staying power.

Like the snows of yesteryear, LSU is gone from this NCAA tournament with a highly entertaining but, for the Tigers, ultimately frustrating 86-78 loss in their round of 32 encounter Monday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

That’s the building where the Final Four will be played two weekends from now. The Tigers packed with the intent of sticking around Indianapolis that long, and with their level of offensive skill, they had a chance to do it. Certainly the Wolverines looked more vulnerable than any other No. 1 regional seed with their second-leading scorer, forward Isaiah Livers, out with a stress fracture in his foot.

But Michigan still possessed options that LSU couldn’t answer. The Tigers did a praiseworthy job of limiting the damage from Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Even without Livers and without Dickinson’s dominance, the Wolverines outscored the Tigers 26-2 off the bench, led by 21 from guard Chaundee Brown.

“Chaundee Brown’s a great player,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We knew that. They’re a great team, the way they move and guard. They’re going to be an extremely tough out for anybody.”

It’s been a gag-filled NCAA tournament in the early rounds for teams from the Big Ten, headlined by fellow No. 1 seed Illinois falling Sunday in its second-round game to giant-killer turned giant Loyola-Chicago. But Michigan refused to succumb to that same fate despite a flurry of blows from an LSU team that clearly had confidence in its ability to construct yet another upset.

In the end, the Tigers’ will was there, but the bodies gave out. LSU’s bench has given precious little support all season. Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas both played the entire game, and Trendon Watford played 35 minutes before fouling out late.

“Our guys played hard,” Wade said, “gave it all they had. I’m proud of them for everything they accomplished during the season.”

“We came to fight,” Smart said, “but our energy wore off. They just outplayed us in the end.”

+30 Cam Thomas' 30 not enough as LSU falls to top-seeded Michigan in NCAA Tournament The undersized Tigers showed they weren't overmatched, but a consistent and overpowering Michigan attack proved too steep a challenge as LSU f…

It was a gallant effort by LSU’s backcourt battery, though.

Thomas poured in 30 points. According to CBS, he’s just the fourth freshman to score 25 or more points in his first two (and in his case, last two) NCAA tournament games, a list that also includes the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson when he was at Duke and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant at Texas.

But as Thomas’ game ebbed away, Smart kept up what pressure LSU was able to bring to bear down on Michigan. The junior from Baton Rouge, also likely playing his last game as a Tiger, could have taken his No. 1 jersey and laid it across the March Madness logo at midcourt like a warrior of old laying down his sword, because he left everything he had on the floor. Smart finished with 27 points. If any one LSU player deserved a better fate than to see their season come to an end, it was him.

Early on, though, it looked as though the Tigers were going to make Michigan yet another of the many high-seeded upset victims that have left smoking craters in balled up tournament brackets all over the country.

Most of the first half was played at a white-hot pace, with LSU dictating the terms. The Tigers led by as many as nine, 30-21, bombing away with a quartet of 3-pointers while somehow managing to avoid turning over the ball a single time.

That latter statistic may have turned out to be a bit of an ominous one for the Tigers. They played about as good a half as they possibly could be expected to play — avoiding self-inflicted harm and foul trouble, making great passes and playing tenacious defense. But it took a midrange jumper by Thomas just before the halftime buzzer to pull LSU within one, 43-42, after leading most of the first 20.

“The game got away from us at the end of the first half,” Wade said with his trademark candor. “We had a good working margin most of the half and then got down one. We went on a 4-5 minute scoring drought. We got the lead in the second half by 6, but they made two huge 3s when we had some poor closeouts.”

In the end, it was the Tigers who got closed out by a superb Michigan team that has as good a chance as any surviving team to make the Final Four.

But it took the Wolverines’ best to do it. In a time when LSU and its basketball program are the subject of nationwide criticism and catcalls, no one can say the Tigers didn’t give their best right back.