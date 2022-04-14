FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU baseball team's road schedule seemed menacing, but through the first 12 SEC games the Tigers had played better away from home.
No. 17 LSU held a 5-1 record on the road after sweeping Mississippi State in Starkville last weekend, and the Tigers were just 2-4 at home before Thursday night’s road game against the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks).
When asked whether it’s good to get away from the pressure of playing at home, LSU coach Jay Johnson wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know,” he said Wednesday. “I mentioned this last week, especially going to some of these places like Mississippi State and Arkansas, it’s like 'Rocky IV' when Rocky goes to Russia and fights (Ivan) Drago. I’m sure Arkansas will be the exact same way.”
Florida was No. 13 when LSU visited Gainesville, and the Gators had a record-setting crowd of more than 8,000 fans when the Tigers were in town. While Mississippi State wasn’t ranked, the Bulldogs are the reigning national champions with a ballpark that can hold 15,000 fans.
Those types of venues are part of the reason Johnson wanted to coach in the SEC after spending several seasons in the Pac-12 with Arizona.
“I think it’s awesome,” Johnson said. “I don’t even get to play. I just coach the game and it fires me up sometimes.”
The bullpen feeds off the enemy crowd's energy. Flame-thrower Eric Reyzelman noticed the crowd counting his foot taps before his delivery after his first outing against the Bulldogs on Friday. He came back Saturday and added an eighth foot tap for his second appearance, flashing the number to the crowd as he walked off the mound when he closed out the seventh inning on a strikeout. He later said on the Mik'd Up podcast that the eighth step was on purpose.
Paul Gervase, who closed out two of the Tigers' victories against the Bulldogs, said he enjoyed the crowd, especially "shutting them up."
Blake Money, who started against the Bulldogs on Saturday, said playing on the road is no different for him.
"I don't think it's different when you're playing any other day," Money said. "We have big crowds, Mississippi State has big crowds, Florida has big crowds. At the end day, it's about playing the game."
So far, LSU has hosted only unranked SEC teams — Texas A&M (20-12, 6-6) and Auburn (23-10, 7-5) — but the Tigers lost both series.
LSU's remaining SEC schedule at home is against unranked Missouri (19-11, 3-9), No. 13 Georgia (25-8, 8-4) and Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8). After the Arkansas series, the Tigers have road trips left to Alabama (22-12, 7-5), who is tied for No. 2 in the SEC West with LSU, and No. 11 Vanderbilt (23-9, 5-7).
Outside of SEC play, LSU has posted a 1-3 record away from home, dropping two games at the Shriners Classic to No. 10 Texas (was No. 1 at the time) and Baylor in the first week of March, and a midweek loss at Louisiana Tech in late February.
“I think the Houston trip was valuable for us — those crowds were really big on Friday and Saturday, and you’ll only see something like that in Omaha,” Johnson said.