After right-hander Blake Money exited last Friday night's game against Bethune-Cookman with a wrist injury, his status as LSU's No. 1 starter had been in question all week.
On Monday, coach Jay Johnson said there didn’t appear to be any “length” to the ace’s injury, but he was taking it day-by-day leading up to the Tigers' Southeastern Conference-opening series against Texas A&M. On Thursday, the story was the same.
“I think we're in a good place,” Johnson said. “I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything, but each day matters. And today, today matters, but we're very hopeful.”
Right-hander Ty Floyd started in Money’s place Friday, and Johnson said Money will start Saturday if he’s able to throw. Money threw during practice without any restrictions.
Heading into Friday night's game against the Aggies, Floyd had allowed six earned runs, 10 hits, 11 walks and through 20 innings, striking out 25.
Through 25 innings, Money has allowed 14 hits and five earned runs and tallied 29 strikeouts.
The third starter of the weekend is still up for question, and Johnson said he is open to filling that spot with anyone. Senior right-hander Ma’khail Hilliard has twice filled that role, while true freshman right-hander Grant Taylor and sophomore right-hander Will Hellmers have each gotten shots.
But third on the team in strikeouts is right-hander Eric Reyzelman, who has assumed more of a fireman's role out of the bullpen — coming in to stop momentum before late-inning relievers like Devin Fontenot or Trent Vietmeier take the mound.
Reyzelman played that role against Tulane on Wednesday night, taking the mound with two runners on base, then closing the inning on a strikeout after he loaded the bases with a walk. He finished his 2⅓ innings with six strikeouts.
“The guy's striking everybody out and everybody’s probably like, ‘What is he doing, taking him out?’ ” Johnson said. “From the surface level, you're right, but there's some bigger-picture things you have to look at.”
Through 10 innings so far, Reyzelman has allowed five hits and no earned runs while striking out 20. He pitched three innings Saturday against Bethune-Cookman and 2⅓ innings Tuesday against Tulane.
Johnson said he could’ve kept Reyzelman in the game against Tulane but wanted him available for Friday, so this may not be the weekend he gets his start, but Johnson hasn’t ruled it out as a possibility down the line.
“Over the last three games, he's pitched 5⅓ innings scoreless, and so for me it doesn't matter when those come, and actually it's more productive because it contributed to two wins instead of one,” Johnson said. “We’ll keep looking at that. I'm never gonna close the book on, you know, doing things that I think may help our team.”