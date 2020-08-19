Two former LSU students claim they were raped by former Tigers star running back Derrius Guice when he was a freshman at the university in 2016, according to a report by USA Today.
The women are described as a former LSU tennis player and a student who didn't play sports. Their allegations were reportedly shared with at least two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but the women said neither claim led to an investigation.
Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement, the report says, and campus and local police have no records.
LSU's Title IX policy says employees who receive notice of sexual misconduct "must promptly notify the Title IX Campus Coordinator." The coordinator is then required, per the policy, to provide the person issuing the complaint with information on reporting options, pursuing criminal charges, health care, counseling and available supportive measures.
The woman who did not play sports told USA Today that LSU emailed her after a friend reported the assault. LSU informed her of support services and asked if she wanted to file a formal complaint. She said she didn't file one.
The former tennis player said her alleged rape was reported to LSU's Title IX office, but she said the coordinator did not contact her to proceed with protocol, according to the report.
Interim LSU president Tom Galligan and Board of Supervisors chair Mary Werner declined comment, and spokesman Ernie Ballard said school leadership was not making comment beyond the statement it gave USA Today.
“LSU and LSU Athletics take all accusations of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness," LSU said in its statement. "Formal complaints are promptly and fully investigated and the rights and privacy of students are protected as stipulated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Complainants are also strongly encouraged to report the offense to law enforcement and are provided information on health care, counseling and supportive measures available.”
The athletic department offered no further statement, and no coaches or staff members were made available for comment.
The USA Today report comes less than two weeks after Guice was arrested on multiple domestic violence counts, which prompted the Washington Football Team to release him from the team.
Guice's attorney, Peter Greenspun, emailed a statement to The Advocate denying all of the allegations and questioned the timing of USA Today's story.
"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student athlete at LSU," Greenspun said in the statement. "To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.
"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all," Greenspun added. "But he wants to be absolutely clear: the allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."
Guice set four school rushing records from 2015-17, and his 3,074 career rushing yards are the fifth-most in LSU history. He was projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick as a junior, but he fell to Washington in the second round after reports swirled regarding character and accountability concerns — reports Guice told reporters were false at the time.
Guice is a Catholic High graduate, a Baton Rouge native who lost his father at age 6 and grew up in Old South Baton Rouge, commonly known as The Bottom.
The women told USA Today that Guice's star status influenced their cases.
The woman who didn't play sports reportedly told her friend, an LSU women's diver, that Guice had assaulted her. The diver reported the incident to her coach, who reported it to the athletic office. LSU emailed the woman and told her she could could get treatment at the university health center.
The woman reportedly told a nurse at the health center she was not pursuing a complaint against Guice, a decision the nurse reportedly reaffirmed.
"He's like a god around here," the woman recalled the nurse saying, according to USA Today. "It probably would get pushed under the rug."
The woman was reportedly dating an LSU football recruit at the time, and he told USA Today that LSU coach Ed Orgeron brought up the subject of Guice and his then-girlfriend, unprompted, a year after the incident.
According to the report, the player recalled Orgeron telling him: "Everybody's girlfriend sleeps with other people." The player didn't know how Orgeron knew what happened.
The former tennis player told USA Today her alcohol and drug abuse worsened after a separate incident. Women's tennis head coach Julia Sell reportedly dismissed her from the team after she tested positive for a drug she hadn't been prescribed.
The woman reportedly checked into rehab in April 2017, which LSU paid for. She told a counselor there Guice had raped her, according to the USA Today report. The rehab center employee reported the alleged rape to LSU.
The woman's father reportedly told Sell about the incident, and, according to the report, he said Sell told him, "I don't believe her."
LSU's Title IX policy says the school "will take prompt action to prevent prohibited conduct, discipline those who violate this policy, prevent recurrence of prohibited behavior and effect equitable remedies."
"Everyone has a responsibility to prevent and report acts of prohibited conduct," the policy says. "The entire LSU community is responsible for fostering a welcome environment conducive to learning."