LSU has hired Jason Kelly as its new pitching coach, head coach Jay Johnson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly, who spent the last two seasons at Arizona State, became the first member of Johnson's new staff. D1Baseball first reported the move.
Kelly was originally retained by new Arizona State coach Willie Blomquist last month, but he and the program reportedly parted ways as Kelly interviewed for the LSU job. Kelly would have been the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Arizona State next season.
Kelly interviewed Saturday night, Johnson said, the day after Kelly and Arizona State reportedly parted ways. They reached an agreement Monday, Johnson said.
"I think he's very complete in regards to what's required out of an elite Division I pitching coach," Johnson said, adding he trusts Kelly's ability to call pitches and find opposing hitter's weaknesses.
"I think he has a very good template to get the guys on the current roster to another level in terms of what he's going to do with building their arm strength and developing their pitch ability."
During Kelly's one full season at Arizona State, the Sun Devils finished with a 5.28 ERA. Opponents batted .278 against the staff, which lost three weekend starters and its closer to season-ending injuries.
Before arriving at Arizona State, Kelly was the associate head coach, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Washington. D1Baseball named him the 2018 national assistant coach of the year.