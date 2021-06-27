The Advocate sports department racked up nine first-places, including two major awards, in the 2020 Louisiana Sports Writers Association's annual writing contest.
The Advocate was judged the Best Section in Class I for newspapers with a circulation of 10,000 and above for the seventh consecutive year and Robin Fambrough won Prep Writer of the Year for a record sixth time.
Luke Johnson won two first-place awards in Pro Event and Pro Columns and Fambrough earned a second first-place award in Prep Features.
The Advocate, which won 26 total awards, also won the sweepstakes for accumulating the most points overall. Points are awarded on a 3-2-1 basis for first- through third-place finishes.
The Advocate had nine first-place awards, including one in Special Sections for its preview of the LSU-Clemson CFP title game, and finished with 53 total points.
Here are the awards won by Advocate staffers:
• Luke Johnson, Pro Event, first place
• Rod Walker, College Event, first place
• Luke Johnson, Pro Columns, first place
• Robin Fambrough, Prep Features, first place
• The Advocate, Special Sections, first place
• Hilary Scheinuk, College/Pro Photography, first place
• David Grunfeld, Prep/Amateur Photography, first place
• The Advocate, Best Section, first place
• Robin Fambrough, Prep Writer of the Year, first place
• Kevin Foote, Prep Event, second place
• Luke Johnson, Pro Features, second place
• Sheldon Mickles, Breaking News, second place
• The Advocate, Special Sections, second place
• David Grunfeld, College/Pro Photography, second place
• Bill Feig, Prep/Amateur Photography, second place
• Luke Johnson, Beat Writer of the Year, second place
• Wilson Alexander, College Event, third place
• Christopher Dabe, Prep Event, third place
• Rod Walker, Pro Columns, third place
• Rod Walker, Pro Features, third place
• Brooks Kubena, College Features, third placed
• Rod Walker, Prep Features, third place
• Amie Just, Breaking News, third place
• Bill Feig, College/Pro Photography, third place
• Hilary Scheinuk, Prep/Amateur Photography, third place
• Rod Walker, Columnist of the Year, third place