After putting together the greatest season arguably in the history of collegiate track and field in 2021, it was fitting that LSU star JuVaughn Harrison be rewarded for his unprecedented success.
On Friday night, Harrison won the Bowerman Award, which is presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to the top male and female athlete for their accomplishments during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The Bowerman is track and field's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy since 2009. They returned after last year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harrison was honored, along with female winner Athing Mu of Texas A&M, at a banquet capping the USTFCCCA's annual convention in Orlando, Florida.
Harrison, who turned pro a month after helping the LSU men's team claim its first NCAA outdoor title since 2002, won both the long jump and high jump at the national indoor and outdoor meets in 2021.
No athlete had taken those two titles in the same meet in the 98-year history of the NCAA outdoor championships before Harrison did it in bursting onto the national scene in June 2019.
But the Huntsville, Alabama, native topped that this past season when he won both jumps at the NCAA indoor and outdoor meets — giving him six individual national titles in his three-year career.
The 22-year-old Harrison proved his work for LSU was no fluke when he swept both events at the U.S. Olympic Trials in July and represented the USA at the Tokyo Games.
While performances outside of the collegiate season cannot be considered by The Bowerman voters, it was worth noting no American male athlete had won the high jump and long jump at the same Trials since the great Jim Thorpe back in 1912.
Harrison is LSU's first male winner of The Bowerman. However, he's the third to be honored from the program joining women's winners Kimberlyn Duncan (2012) and Sha'Carri Richardson (2019).
The other men's finalists were Oregon distance runner Cole Hocker and Arizona State thrower Turner Washington. Texas jumper Tara Davis and Texas A&M multi-eventer Tyra Gittens were women's finalists.