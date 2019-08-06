On a humid and cloudy Tuesday afternoon, the LSU Tigers began their fifth day of preseason practice, which by NCAA rules, is the first day players can practice in full pads.
According to the NCAA rule book, all players must go through a five-day acclimatization period. During the first two days, players can wear helmets. On the third and fourth days, they can wear helmets and shoulder pads. On the fifth day, they can practice in full pads.
The LSU players who had missed some practices before returning Tuesday still were stuck in previous steps, such as junior college transfer tight end TK McLendon, who practiced in only a helmet because he's been missing since attending the first day of practice. He must practice twice more before he's permitted to practice in full pads.
Returning starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence and starting wide receiver Derrick Dillon missed their first practice of the preseason, as did junior defensive end Neil Farrell.
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Lawrence missed spring football due to offseason knee surgery, and he returned for the beginning of preseason camp. The senior had four sacks and 10½ tackles for loss last season, when he was named defensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl.
Dillon, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound senior, recorded 22 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns as a slot receiver last season, when he played in all 13 games and started in five.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pound Farrell had 23 tackles and 1½ sacks in 2018 in 10 games as a reserve defensive lineman.
Junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew, senior wide receiver Dee Anderson, true freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer, and true freshman linebacker Donte Starks have not practiced at all yet since preseason practice began on Friday, and they would have to go through the four-day climb to full pads once they return.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes his conditioning requirements, coach Orgeron said Friday. Anderson caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown last season.
Pettigrew missed last season with an ACL injury, and Palmer wore a knee brace when he checked into camp Thursday morning. Palmer is being held out for the beginning of the preseason, according to 247Sports.
Starks has not yet reported to preseason camp because he is not yet academically eligible.
Three of LSU's start starting defenders have sustained "minor camp injuries," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning: sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, junior safety Grant Delpit and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton.
Orgeron said the injuries are "nothing to be concerned with" and the players "are going to fight through it, and we'll be fine."
Chaisson tweeted Tuesday morning that his injury is "nothing knee related," which would be connected to his season-ending ACL tear he suffered in Week 1 last season.
Chaisson and Fulton attended the first two days of preseason practice, and when they return, they would need two practices in helmets and shoulder pads before ramping up to full pads.
Delpit and junior college transfer Soni Fonua, an outside linebacker, have both missed two practices since attending Sunday's, and they'd need one more before going full pads.
True freshmen offensive linemen Kardell Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 329-pound guard, and Charles Turner, a 6-foot-4, 266-pound center, have missed three straight practices, and sophomore Chasen Hines, who took snaps at center at the last two practices, was missing on Tuesday.
Orgeron said Hines is still "limited" with a lingering knee injury. The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Hines missed the spring due to offseason surgery.
"I think he's going to be 100 percent when the season comes," Orgeron said.
Freshman offensive tackle Cameron Wire missed practice for the first time of the preseason.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Nelson Jenkins missed his second practice of the preseason. The 6-foot-4, 286-pound Plaquemine High grad returned to Monday's practice after missing Sunday's.