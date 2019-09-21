Score by quarters
LSU 28 10 21 7 — 66
Vanderbilt 7 10 14 7 — 38
First quarter
VANDERBILT: Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5 run at 11:04 (Ryley Guay kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:56. KEY PLAYS: Vaughn starts the drive with a 41-yard run off right tackle to the LSU 30. Riley Neal 5-yard pass to Kalija Lipscomb on third-and-2 to the LSU 21.Neal 11 run to the 10 sets up first-and-goal. COMMODORES 7, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 4 pass from Joe Burrow at 9:51 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 5-75-1:13. KEY PLAYS: On the first play, Burrow 20 pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the LSU 45. Clyde Edwards-Helaire follows with a 46-yard run to the VU 9. TIGERS 7, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: Chase 64 pass from Burrow at 8:38 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-64-0:11. TIGERS 14, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 9 run at 4:48 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-67-1:56. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with back-to-back throws of 29 and 20 yards to Terrace Marshall gives LSU a first down at the VU 18. TIGERS 21, COMMODORES 7.
LSU: Chase 25 pass from Burrow at 0:51 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-70-1:15. KEY PLAYS: On the first play, Burrow 12-yard pass to Marshall to the LSU 42. Burrow 14 pass to Marshall to the VU 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 28, COMMODORES 7.
Second quarter
VANDERBILT: Guay 41 field goal at 12:41. DRIVE: 11-52-3:37. KEY PLAYS: Neal 5-yard pass to Lipscomb on third-and-3 keeps the drive going at the VU 37. Neal 28-yard pass to Cam Johnson to the LSU 26. TIGERS 28, COMMODORES 10.
LSU: York 25 field goal at 5:55. DRIVE: 6-50-1:41. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 14 pass to Jefferson to the VU 43. Burrow 28 pass to Chase to the Vandy 15 and half-the-distance personal foul penalty moves the ball to the 8. TIGERS 31, COMMODORES 10.
LSU: Chase 51 pass from Burrow at 1:56. DRIVE: 9-90-2:11. KEY PLAYS: John Emery 3-yard run on third-and-1 nets a first down at the LSU 22. Burrow 13 pass to Stephen Sullivan on third-and-10 is good for a first down at the LSU and sets up the TD on the next play. TIGERS 38, COMMODORES 10.
VANDERBILT: Elijah McAllister fumble recovery in end zone at 0:49 (Guay kick). TIGERS 38, COMMODORES 17.
Third quarter
LSU: Racey McMath 6 pass from Burrow at 14:48 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-1-0:04. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Micah Baskerville's 46-yard return of an onside kick to the VU 1. False start penalty on LSU's Saahdiq Charles pushes the ball back to the 6. TIGERS 45, COMMODORES 17.
VANDERBILT: Vaughn 52 run at 13:25 (Guay kick). DRIVE: 3-75-1:23. KEY PLAY: Neal 26-yard pass to Johnson to the Vandy 48. TIGERS 45, COMMODORES 24.
LSU: Chase 16 pass from Burrow at 9:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-75-3:56. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 25 run to the VU 41. Edwards-Helaire 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 extends the drive at the Vandy 31. Edward-Helaire 8 run on third-and-5 to the 18. TIGERS 52, COMMODORES 24.
LSU: Baskerville recovered blocked punt in end zone at 7:22 (York kick). TIGERS 59, COMMODORES 24.
VANDERBILT: Lipscomb 18 pass from Neal at 1:06 (Guay kick). DRIVE: 7-61-3:39. KEY PLAY: Neal 30 pass to Jared Pinkney on fourth-and-1 to the LSU 22. TIGERS 59, COMMODORES 31.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Emery 6 run at 9:37 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-36-2:06. KEY PLAY: Myles Brennan 20 pass to McMath to the VU 10. TIGERS 66, COMMODORES 31.
VANDERBILT: Randall Haynie 47 interception return at 1:51 (Javan Rice kick). TIGERS 66, COMMODORES 38.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38
RECORDS: LSU 4-0, 1-0 SEC; Vanderbilt 0-3, 0-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 32,048
Sheldon Mickles