LSU finishes its series Saturday against Ole Miss with a chance to land a sweep.

WHEN: Noon Saturday

Noon Saturday WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

Oxford-University Stadium, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. TV: None

None ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

SECN+ and Watch ESPN RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and Ole Miss is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; UM – So. RHP Drew McDaniel (4-0, 2.97 ERA, 36.1 IP, 12 BB, 42 SO)

LSU – TBA; UM – So. RHP Drew McDaniel (4-0, 2.97 ERA, 36.1 IP, 12 BB, 42 SO) WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ever since LSU lost junior starter Jaden Hill, it has struggled in the final game of weekend series. Hill’s season-ending injury hurt the already questionable depth in LSU’s bullpen, and in the final game of a series, the Tigers have been forced to use unestablished pitchers, resulting in lopsided losses. LSU brought some seldom-used underclassmen this weekend to try to strengthen the bullpen, such as Javen Coleman and Theo Millas. They may be relied on Saturday afternoon.