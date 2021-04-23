LSU finishes its series Saturday against Ole Miss with a chance to land a sweep.
- WHEN: Noon Saturday
- WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium, Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.
- TV: None
- ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
- RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and Ole Miss is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
- LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; UM – So. RHP Drew McDaniel (4-0, 2.97 ERA, 36.1 IP, 12 BB, 42 SO)
- WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ever since LSU lost junior starter Jaden Hill, it has struggled in the final game of weekend series. Hill’s season-ending injury hurt the already questionable depth in LSU’s bullpen, and in the final game of a series, the Tigers have been forced to use unestablished pitchers, resulting in lopsided losses. LSU brought some seldom-used underclassmen this weekend to try to strengthen the bullpen, such as Javen Coleman and Theo Millas. They may be relied on Saturday afternoon.
AJ Labas pitched the second complete game of his career, and LSU beat Ole Miss 7-2 to clinch a weekend series.