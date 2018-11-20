LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is not feeling oyster dressing.
The Ohio State transfer, who hails from the buckeye state, had not heard of the holiday dish before being asked by reporters if it'd be on the Thanksgiving menu.
His response tells you everything you need to know about whether or not he'll be trying it Thursday.
#LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is in no hurry to try Oyster Dressing. pic.twitter.com/HQigeOMZa1— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 20, 2018
The starting QB said he does like charbroiled oysters, but the idea of liquid oysters isn't for him.
Burrow, a junior, has passed for more than 2,000 yards in his first season with the Tigers.