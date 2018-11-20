lsuricefootball1454.111818 bf
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run as Rice defensive lineman Myles Adams (99) closes in during the first half of LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is not feeling oyster dressing.

The Ohio State transfer, who hails from the buckeye state, had not heard of the holiday dish before being asked by reporters if it'd be on the Thanksgiving menu.

His response tells you everything you need to know about whether or not he'll be trying it Thursday.

The starting QB said he does like charbroiled oysters, but the idea of liquid oysters isn't for him.

Burrow, a junior, has passed for more than 2,000 yards in his first season with the Tigers.

