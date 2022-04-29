floridalsu.101721 HS 4055.JPG

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs the ball into the end zone for the touchdown in the second half of the Tigers' 49-42 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus on LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price was selected No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft Friday night.

Davis-Price, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, became the fourth LSU player picked in the top three rounds of the draft, defying projections of a lighter draft for the school.

Davis-Price followed junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., senior offensive guard Ed Ingram and junior cornerback Cordale Flott.

A Baton Rouge native, Davis-Price played valuable snaps as a freshman on LSU's national championship team. He led the team in rushing the next season and started every game last year after classmate John Emery Jr. was academically suspended.

Davis-Price initially struggled in a dysfunctional offense, but he flourished once LSU called more gap scheme runs with pulling linemen. He broke out for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky.

A week later, Davis-Price set a school record with 287 rushing yards in an upset win over Florida. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark two more times.

Davis-Price, who opted out of the Texas Bowl to begin training, rushed for 1,003 yards last season, a remarkable feat after not rushing for more than 51 yards in the first five games.

