LSU junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price was selected No. 93 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft Friday night.
Davis-Price, a 1,000-yard rusher last season, became the fourth LSU player picked in the top three rounds of the draft, defying projections of a lighter draft for the school.
Davis-Price followed junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., senior offensive guard Ed Ingram and junior cornerback Cordale Flott.
A Baton Rouge native, Davis-Price played valuable snaps as a freshman on LSU's national championship team. He led the team in rushing the next season and started every game last year after classmate John Emery Jr. was academically suspended.
Davis-Price initially struggled in a dysfunctional offense, but he flourished once LSU called more gap scheme runs with pulling linemen. He broke out for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky.
A week later, Davis-Price set a school record with 287 rushing yards in an upset win over Florida. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark two more times.
Davis-Price, who opted out of the Texas Bowl to begin training, rushed for 1,003 yards last season, a remarkable feat after not rushing for more than 51 yards in the first five games.