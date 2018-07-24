lsumiss0668.102217 bf
LSU's Dave Aranda led the charge in creating a new ceiling for coordinator pay, but he's far from being alone in the realm of high-priced assistants. 

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venable's inked a contract extension that nets him more than Aranda's total deal, and 16 other college assistant coaches will crack the $1 million mark this year, according to a report from David Ching for Forbes

Aranda still leads the pack in annual salary at $2.5 million, with Venables right behind at $2 million, the only other assistant to crack that barrier. 

Six SEC coaches earning more than $1 million departed their posts after last season, including LSU's Matt Canada ($1.5 million) and Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis ($1.6M). The SEC holdovers making more than $1 million include:

• Kevin Steele, Auburn defensive coordinator: $1.2M in 2017

• Wesley McGriff, Ole Miss devensive coordinator: $1.1M in 2017

• Mike Locksley, Alabama offensive coordinator: 1.2M in 2017

• Tosh Lupoi, Alabama defensive coordinator: 1.1M in 2017

• Mel Tucker, Georgia defensive coordinator: $900K salary raised to $1.5M after SEC title/CFP Championship appearance

• Travaris Robinson, South Carolina defensive coordinator, salary raised from $750K to $1.2M 

NEWCOMERS

• Todd Grantham, Florida Defensive coordinator: three-year, $4.47 million deal

• Tyson Helton, Tennessee offensive coordinator: $1.2M

NON-SEC 

• Don Brown, Michigan defensive coordinator: $1.3M

• Pep Hamilton, Michigan quarterbacks coach: $1.15M

• Greg Schiano, Ohio State defensive coordinator: $1.5M

• Ryan Day, Ohio State defensive coordinator: $1M

• Jimmy Lake, Washington co-defensive coordinator: $1.1M

• Jim Leavitt, Oregon defensive coordinator: $1.7M

• Todd Orlando, Texas defensive coordinator: $1.7M

• Mike Stoops, Oklahoma defensive coordinator: $950K plus incentives

For the full report from Forbes, click here. 

