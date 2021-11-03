Tre Bradford told Tommy Harris that he'd leave tickets for him at the gates of Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday if he wants them because he's ready to play again.
Harris, a former offensive coordinator at Lancaster High School, where Bradford played, hasn't made his mind up yet on going, but he knows this is a week Bradford could be back playing in the purple and gold.
He remembers a late-night call he got from Bradford this summer, after he had transferred to Oklahoma.
"He was like, 'Coach, my heart, my body and my soul is to be at LSU,'" Harris said. "I said, 'Hey man, if they take you back, you gotta go before the season starts.'"
Ever since arriving back on campus, Bradford has waited for his turn to return to the field. On Monday, coach Ed Orgeron said that Bradford had been eligible, but a hamstring injury kept him sidelined.
LSU will have its hands full with Alabama's run defense, which ranks as No. 4 in the country allowing an average of 87.1 yards per game, but both the offensive line and running back rooms are the healthiest they have been all season.
"We have to be very solid in the run game," Orgeron said. "We're going to need all four of them to play, and we need to rotate those guys to keep them fresh. We can't get one dimensional with this team"
LSU returns a healthy right guard in Chasen Hines next to Austin Deculus at right tackle, and will have left guard Ed Ingram and left tackle Cameron Wire. Both Hines and Wire did not play against Ole Miss. Against a team like Alabama, Deculus said fundamentals have to be sound on the line to establish the ground game early. That comes from experience.
"I'm 100% excited to have my dogs back," Deculus said. "It's always great to have the young guys step up, they did a phenomenal job. But the one thing that can't be matched is chemistry."
LSU's running game shined behind Ty Davis-Price's record-breaking 287-yard performance against Florida, which he credited to the offensive line's performance. But beyond having a leader, LSU will have to get creative offensively to move the ball.
Each running back brings a different style.
"Ty is very physical," defensive tackle Glen Logan said. "Tre (Bradford) is very shifty, a lot of times he can really make you miss in the backfield."
Goodwin, like Bradford, is known for his breakaway speed. He hasn't played since the Kentucky game. But having multiple sets of fresh legs will help give Davis-Price the rest he needs to lead the pack, or even added security in other down situations.
"Whether it’s third and short, second and short, just getting them the ball and kind of just getting a breather will help," quarterback Max Johnson said. "We kind of saw Tre last year a little bit with the last few games. I think he’s a really good pass protector."
Bradford's return also gives the team an added motivation, especially with a healthy offensive line and something to prove about the the rest of its season. Logan said that his return this summer felt like a brother returning home.
And Harris said that he's glad Bradford got to see both Oklahoma and LSU's programs — it made him realize that no matter where he goes, he was going to have to compete to earn his reps on the field. That's not something new to him, coming from a high school which he said featured nine division one players in his class.
All of the players on LSU's team noted that Bradford's work ethic is what makes him stand out at practice, and adds energy to the team. Harris said that comes from his days on the track, which was required of every football player at Lancaster.
In fact, track and field taught him best how to come back from adversity. He dropped the baton in the 4x200-meter relay as a freshman on the track team. That relay was bound to be a contender to win state.
That's much like LSU's program right now, which is loaded with talent, but not seeing the results that meet its standards.
"Even if he gets 2-3 touches on Saturday, it’ll be a blessing," Harris said. "If he gets the opportunity — God created that mercy."