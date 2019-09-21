NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU Tigers routed Vanderbilt 66-38 on Saturday, but it was a victory that came at some cost.
A week after losing starting safety Todd Harris for the season, the injury bug bit the nation’s No. 4-ranked team hard again. At least five LSU players went down, most significantly wide receiver Terrace Marshall and linebacker Michael Divinity.
Marshall, who caught four passes for 75 yards, fractured his foot in the third quarter and will miss several weeks, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. Divinity suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot.
"It doesn't look good, for now," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Marshall.
Orgeron termed Divinity’s injury as “pretty significant,” though he quickly added, “no breaks or nothing.”
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson also went out with an ankle injury but tweeted after the game that it was “just a lil (little) ankle sprain.”
Aside from Harris, LSU was already without three other defensive starters: outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan. Orgeron said Lawrence is expected to return Oct. 5 against Utah State and Logan could be back for the Oct. 12 game with Florida. Chaisson was dressed out but did not warm up with the defense.
Charles starts at left tackle
Regular starter Saahdiq Charles retruned to starting left tackle against Vanderbilt.
Orgeron said Charles would be available Saturday, but said it was undecided whether he would play. Charles missed the Georgia Southern and Northwestern State games due to a "coach's decision."
The first team offensive line: LT Charles, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
Second team offensive line in pre-game warm-ups: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Donavaughn Campbell, C Chasen Hines, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Badara Traore.
Evans gets first start
True freshman nose tackle Joseph Evans had his first career start against Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-2, 288-pound Haynesville High grad started in place of sophomore Tyler Shelvin, who subbed in for Evans as the second team tackle throughout the game.
Defensive ends Breiden Fehoko and Justin Thomas started in place of Lawrence and Logan, who missed their second straight game due to injury.
True freshman wide receiver Devonta Lee was not dressed out Saturday. The receiver has two catches for 27 yards.
Family ties
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason entered the game Saturday plenty familiar with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Mason coached with Burrow's father, Jimmy Burrow, at Ohio University from 2005 to 2006. Mason was the wide receiver coach, and Burrow was the defensive coordinator.
Mason left Ohio in 2007 to become and assistant defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings, and Burrow remained at Ohio until he retired in February to watch his son's final college football season.
An 'honor' to play with
Burrow exchanged words with a Vanderbilt defender after he was shoved out of bounds after throwing a pass in the second quarter.
After the play, Burrow walked up to Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and said a few words. The Commodores bench began to move toward the field before relenting as Burrow was pulled toward the LSU sideline.
What did Burrow say?
“I told him was a great player, played really hard, and I was honored to go against him on the field," Burrow said with a grin.
Waffle House or $100?
LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said he, Jefferson and Marshall have a bet that runs through the season on who will have the most touchdown catches.
What does the winner get?
Free Waffle House or $100. (Tells you just how much people like Waffle House).
Entering Saturday's game, Chase had just one touchdown to Jefferson's five. Chase had 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns, which tied Tony Moss for second all-time in LSU school history for touchdowns in a single game.
Carlos Carson set the record with five touchdowns against Rice in 1977.
"I had to score at least three today to be back in the touchdown race," Chase said.
Which will he pick if he wins?
The $100 of course, he said. But he could spend that on Waffle House, right?
"Nah," Chase said, laughing. "Nah."
Vanderbilt (Tiger) Stadium
LSU fans made Vanderbilt Stadium look like a northern branch of Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
Tiger fans comprised the vast majority of Saturday’s announced crowd of 32,048, filling most of the seats in the 40,550-seat horseshoe. Only a couple thousand Vanderbilt fans appeared to be in attendance.
When asked how many LSU fans he thought made up the crowd of just over 32,000, Orgeron chuckled and said, "31 (thousand)?"
“Usually in conference away games, they don’t give us that many tickets," Burrow said. "So I don’t know how they got ‘em. But I was happy to see them show up. That was crazy.”
Baskerville's big day
As Orgeron walked toward the locker room after LSU’s win, he yelled toward sophomore linebacker Micah Baskerville.
“I see you Micah Baskerville!” Orgeron said. “All over the place!”
In the third quarter, Baskerville blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown. He also returned Vanderbilt’s onside kick attempt to the 2-yard line.
“Told him he should have had two touchdowns,” Burrow said. “He only had one. He got tackled at the 3-yard line. A lot of our guys like getting tackled at the 3. Seems like it happens two or three times a game.”
Did Burrow, who soon threw one of his six touchdowns, cut Baskerville any slack for being a linebacker?
“(He) said he was a running back in high school,” Burrow said. “Talks about it all the time. Got to score that one. I’ll take a touchdown though.”
Lagniappe
LSU junior Cameron Lewis started at free safety against Vanderbilt in place of Harris. He recorded one tackle. ... LSU is now 23-7-1 all-time against Vanderbilt. The Tigers have now won eight straight meetings with the Commodores and 12 of the past 13 since 1976. LSU last lost to Vanderbilt 24-21 on Sept. 22, 1990 in Nashville. ... Orgeron is now 29-9 in his four-year tenure at LSU, a win total that ranks eighth in school history, behind Gerry DiNardo (32 wins). ... LSU has scored 231 points through its first four games, the most for the Tigers in the SEC era (since 1933). Only the 1930 team scored more (238).
Advocate sportswriters Brooks Kubena, Scott Rabalais and Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.