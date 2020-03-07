The LSU basketball team will be the No. 3 seed for the Southeastern Conference tournament that begins Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
LSU will have a double-bye by virtue of its top-four finish in the league standings and won’t play until Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Tigers will go against a still-to-be-determined opponent in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup with a tip time of approximately 8:30 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena.
LSU (21-10, 12-6 SEC) clinched the third seed with a 94-64 blowout Saturday afternoon of Georgia on Senior Tribute Day.
As the third seed, LSU will play the survivor of the No. 6 seed vs. the winner of Wednesday night's first-round game between No. 11 and No. 14 (Vanderbilt).
LSU actually finished in a tie for second place with Auburn, which also improved to 12-6 when it defeated Tennessee 85-63 earlier Saturday.
Auburn, however, claimed the No. 2 seed by virtue of a 91-90 overtime win against LSU on Feb. 8 in Auburn Arena.
If LSU and Auburn both win their quarterfinal games, Will Wade’s team would get a rematch with Auburn in the semifinals on Saturday.
Regular-season champion Kentucky (15-3) will be the No. 1 seed after a 71-70 comeback victory over Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Florida (11-7) had a chance to be the second seed with a win, but the Gators blew an 18-point second half lead and will now be the No. 4 seed if Mississippi State loses to Ole Miss in a game that starts at 5:30 p.m.