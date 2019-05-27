The NCAA baseball tournament regional sites have been set. The field of 64 has come together.
So, who's coming to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on LSU baseball?
The No. 13 overall seed Tigers will host Arizona State, Southern Mississippi and Stony Brook in the four-team, double elimination tournament taking place at Alex Box Stadium starting Friday.
Seeding for the regional tournament is as follows: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Southern Miss and No. 4 Stony Brook.
LSU and Stony Brook will play 6 p.m. Friday. Stony Brook defeated LSU in a super regional in 2012.
"This year has nothing to do at all with 2012," LSU coach Paul Mainieri told reporters after the bracket was released.
The winner of Baton Rouge regional will face the winner of the Athens, Georgia regional. LSU lost two of three games earlier this season against Georgia.
Here's info on purchasing tickets from LSU:
• LSU season-ticket holder deadline: 5 p.m. Monday. Season-ticket holders can order by logging into their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU ticket office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The LSU ticket office will be open Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• All-session books will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Thursday. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person.
• Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.
Here's the full list of host sites:
• Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)
• Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)
• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)
• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)
• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)
• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)
• Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)
• Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)
• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)
• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)
• Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)
• Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)
• Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)
• Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)
• Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)
• Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)