Score by quarters
Florida 7 14 7 0 — 28
LSU 7 14 14 7 — 42
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 9 pass from Joe Burrow at 9:55 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 2 plays, 66 yards, 0:32. KEY PLAY: After taking over following a punt, Clyde Edwards-Helaire burst through the middle for a 57-yard run to the Florida 9 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, GATORS 0.
FLORIDA: Trevon Grimes 5 pass from Kyle Trask at 3:34 (Evan McPherson kick). DRIVE: 12-75-6:21. KEY PLAYS: Trask 17-yard pass to Tyrie Cleveland to the UF 37. Lamical Perine 17 run to the LSU 42. Emory Jones 12 run to the LSU 19. Trask 6 pass to Grimes on third-and-6 gives Florida a first-and-goal at the 9. TIGERS 7, GATORS 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Justin Jefferson 7 pass from Burrow at 12:44 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-82-2:09. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 13 run to the LSU 33. Burrow 36 pass to Jefferson to the UF 31. Pass interference penalty moves the ball to the 16. Edwards-Helaire 9 run to the 7. TIGERS 14, GATORS 7.
FLORIDA: Perine 1 pass from Jones at 5:48 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 13-75-6:56. KEY PLAYS: Trask 28 pass to Kyle Pitts to the LSU 45. Perine 10 run to the LSU 28. Jones 4 run on third-and-2 to the LSU 16 extends the drive. Trask 12 run to the 4. TIGERS 14, GATORS 14.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 39 run at 3:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:29. KEY PLAY: Burrow 25 pass to Thaddeus Moss to the Florida 39 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, GATORS 14.
FLORIDA: Van Jefferson 6 pass from Trask at 0:04 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 11-75-3:51. KEY PLAYS: Pass interference penalty on LSU's JaCoby Stevens on third-and-6 gives UF a first down at the Florida 44. Trask 16 pass to Pitts to the LSU 38. Trask 16 pass to Pitts to the 18. Trask 3 run on third-and-1 gives UF a first-and-goal at the 6. TIGERS 21, GATORS 21.
Third quarter
FLORIDA: Jefferson 2 pass from Trask at 10:54 (McPherson kick). DRIVE: 8-75-4:06. KEY PLAYS: Trask starts the drive with back-to-back completions of 20 and 17 yards to Jefferson for a first down at the LSU 38. Trask 12 pass to Jefferson to the 21. Josh Hammond 11 run to the 10. GATORS 28, TIGERS 21.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 5 run at 7:12 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-75-3:32. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 19 run to the LSU 42. Burrow 15 pass to Chase to the UF 43. Burrow 11 pass to Chase to the 27. Burrow 16 pass to Jefferson to the 11. GATORS 28, TIGERS 28.
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 33 run at 3:15 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-52-1:41. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 12 pass to Jefferson to the UF 40. Davis-Price 7 run to the 33 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 35, GATORS 28.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Chase 54 pass from Burrow at 5:43 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-80-1:43. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 15-yard pass to Chase. Burrow 8 pass to Moss to the LSU 46 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 42, GATORS 35.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Florida 35
RECORDS: LSU 6-0, 2-0 SEC; Florida 6-1, 3-1 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 102,321
Sheldon Mickles