In the top of the fifth inning Sunday, left fielder Drew Bianco ran for a fly ball, caught it and tumbled into the wall.
An exuberant crowd was silenced when he was slow to get up and jog off the field.
Bianco’s appearance in the game alone was a product of both injuries on the team and his potential to be a competitive at-bat against some of Georgia’s left-handed pitchers. That next-man-up mentality has been especially prevalent for LSU with players like Gavin Dugas, Alex Milazzo and Javen Coleman being out for extended periods of time.
As LSU takes on Nicholls State in a midweek game Tuesday, providing coach Jay Johnson an opportunity to test more wrinkles with his lineup before hitting the road against Alabama.
Bianco was also a member of that injured group, which is why his tumble gave the crowd a scare. Johnson said Bianco had a bat in his hands ready to take the plate after the fall, but the coach sent Josh Pearson in to pinch hit and take over at the position.
“I think he’s OK,” Johnson said after the game. “He’s close to full strength, but he’s been unusable for a while. He ran into the bullpen against Auburn and before that, had shoulder surgery in the summertime. He missed the entire fall, so that put him behind, then he pulled his hamstring during preseason practice, so it was late getting him going and then he re-aggravated it.”
Josh Stevenson has also played in left field in the absence of Gavin Dugas, who was scratched from the starting lineup on April 8 against Mississippi State with a hand injury. Dugas was left out of the lineup this weekend to rest and, as of Monday, there’s no update on when he will return.
Stevenson has shined in moments, including an eighth inning over-the-shoulder catch against Missouri on April 21, and continued to impress against Georgia.
“Josh Stevenson, on Friday and Saturday, frankly, made a lot of really tough catches look easy,” Johnson said Monday. “We had unbelievable outfield play this weekend.”
Brayden Jobert, who has predominantly been a designated hitter this year, made two starts in right field this past week against UNO and Sunday’s game against Georgia. Johnson said that there weren’t many plays to evaluate him at the position, but it allowed catcher Tyler McManus, a right-handed batter, to be in the lineup as the designated hitter while Hayden Travinski started at catcher.
So far this year, LSU has hit .218 against left-handed pitching. Both McManus and Bianco bat right-handed.
“Tyler McManus has really picked us up in league play. There’s not many guys who were hitting like .340 in league play with a bunch of extra base hits." Johnson said. "That stuff flies under the radar because it means replacing a guy that will probably be playing a lot in Alex (Milazzo)."
As of May 1, McManus is No. 4 in batting average against Southeastern Conference competition. Jacob Berry leads the pack at .395, while Dylan Crews is second at .314 and Cade Doughty third at .310. McManus is now batting .302. His slugging percentage against SEC teams is .698, the highest on the roster.
LSU has also felt the void of a left-handed pitchers since the beginning of the season when Coleman exited the Feb. 26 game against Southern with arm soreness and was declared out for the season last week. Now, Riley Cooper is No. 2 in the SEC in appearances and Jacob Hasty has started to make his case as a viable second left-handed pitching option.
“I choose not to talk a lot about the injuries but it would’ve been nice to have Javen Coleman throwing against a good lineup this weekend,” Johnson said. “But you can't spend much time on that.”