LSU is expected to hire Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis to coach the same position in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.
Davis, a Baton Rouge native who graduated from Belaire High, had just finished his first season at Arkansas after spending the previous two years as Missouri's offensive line coach. Davis also received a pay bump to $650,000 in March, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
News of the developing move was first reported by The Athletic, and it comes a day after LSU coach Ed Orgeron parted ways with former offensive line coach James Cregg after three seasons.
LSU's official statement Wednesday did not include a reason for Cregg's departure. The timing of Cregg's exit was atypical for standard coaching transitions, which most commonly occur in the months after seasons end. It also gave Orgeron almost three months to hire a new offensive line coach before LSU's season begins at UCLA on Sept. 4.
Cregg's departure came just over a year since LSU's offensive line was given the Joe Moore Award in the 2019 season for nation's top blocking unit. The offensive line's production regressed in 2020 — a rocky 5-5 season in which the Tigers were inconsistent on offense and, on defense, gave up its most yards and points per game in school history.
Every starter on the offensive line is returning for the 2021 season, but Orgeron's re-recruitment of the players avoided a potential depth issue at the position. LSU signed two offensive linemen in the 2021 class: four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star guard Kimo Makaneole.
There is a sense of urgency for Orgeron to right the program after its turbulent season, and, after Cregg's departure, only four assistant coaches remain from Orgeron's 2020 staff.
Davis, 41, has a resume that made him a top candidate for LSU. He's a former offensive lineman who started on Oklahoma's BCS national championship team in 2003. His 16-year collegiate coaching career includes several stops at Southeastern Conference programs — including a one-year stint at Florida in 2017 — which gives him extensive experience on the recruiting trail.
Davis also began his coaching career at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, where he was an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2003 and 2004.
Cregg was entering the final year of his most recent contract with LSU, which was set to pay him about $700,000 starting this year through the contract's expiration on March 31, 2022.
According to Cregg's most recent contract with LSU, if he is terminated by LSU without cause, the university must pay him the total remaining base salary and supplemental compensation in monthly installments equal to the amount of time remaining in the term.
LSU players returned to campus this month and will continue learning the offensive scheme under new coordinator Jake Peetz, a former NFL quarterbacks coach who is tasked with reimplementing the spread offense former passing game coordinator Joe Brady helped build in 2019.