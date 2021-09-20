Sophomore defensive end BJ Ojulari received Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week honors Monday after recording 2.5 sacks in LSU's win over Central Michigan.
Ojulari led the way for a defense that notched five sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the 49-21 win. The Tigers now lead the country in both categories.
After his performance, Ojulari is tied for the most sacks (4.5) in the country with two other players.
The honor marked the first weekly recognition for an LSU player this season.