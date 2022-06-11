SEC Baseball Tournament - LSU vs Kentucky

LSU head coach Jay Johnson looks for a solution as the Tigers struggle during an elimination game game between LSU and Kentucky at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., Saturday, May 28, 2022. Photo by Vasha Hunt.

 VASHA HUNT

It's no secret that LSU struggled with its starting rotation this season, but it's already trying to change that by adding a graduate transfer with experience.

Dylan Tebrake, a right-hander from Creighton University, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. He will bring substantial starting experience to the mound in Baton Rouge. 

He is a two-time Big East pitcher of the year award winner in 2021 and 2022. As Creighton's ace, Tebrake posted an 8-2 record with a 2.71 ERA through 93 innings, holding batters to a .211 batting average with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.48. He set a program record of 15 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Butler in May.

