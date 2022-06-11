It's no secret that LSU struggled with its starting rotation this season, but it's already trying to change that by adding a graduate transfer with experience.
Dylan Tebrake, a right-hander from Creighton University, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. He will bring substantial starting experience to the mound in Baton Rouge.
He is a two-time Big East pitcher of the year award winner in 2021 and 2022. As Creighton's ace, Tebrake posted an 8-2 record with a 2.71 ERA through 93 innings, holding batters to a .211 batting average with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.48. He set a program record of 15 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over Butler in May.
Excited to announce that I will be grad transferring to Louisiana State University. Can’t thank everyone @CU_Baseball enough for everything they have done for me. Excited for this next chapter! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/poMAAfJlbC— Dylan Tebrake (@dylantebrake) June 11, 2022