KAWAGOE, Japan — In an Olympic women’s golf tournament filled with big names from around the world, no one played better on Day 1 Wednesday than former LSU golfer Madelene Sagstrom.
Maybe it was partly because of her experience playing and practicing in the South Louisiana heat.
Representing her native Sweden, Sagstrom fired a bogey-free 5-under par 66 in plus-100 degree heat index weather outside of Tokyo. She held a one-stroke lead over world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States and Aditi Ashok of India.
Sagstrom's name was a somewhat surprising one to sit atop the star-studded leaderboard. Ranked No. 75 in the world, she hasn’t had a top-10 finish in 2021, though she tied for 20th in the U.S. Women’s Open and tied for 15th in the Women’s PGA Championship.
Sagstrom started strong at Kasumigaseki Country Club, the same venue where American golfer Xander Schauffele won the men’s Olympic gold medal Sunday. She made the turn at 4 under and then birdied the par-3 10th before coming home with eight straight pars.
Sagstrom, who played at LSU from 2011-15, posted the only bogey free round of the 60 women's competitors.
The second round of the Olympic competition will be televised starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Golf Channel.