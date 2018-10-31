LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield is ready to play against Alabama.

"He's fine, ready to go," Orgeron said during the weekly SEC teleconference.

Orgeron's comment confirmed what he said Monday, when he told the press that he spoke with LSU athletic trainer Jack Marucci Monday, who said he felt like Brumfield would be ready to play.

LSU lineman Ed Ingram, suspended on sexual assault charges, indicted by Texas grand jury A Texas grand jury has formally indicted suspended LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram, who was arrested in August on two counts of aggravated sex…

LSU now has all of its offensive linemen that were available for the season-opener against Miami. The Tigers used seven different combinations of starters on the offensive line, and true freshman Chasen Hines started in Brumfield's place against Mississippi State.

Brumfield has missed the last four games after suffering an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22.

The 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior has practiced with the team during the last two weeks, and Orgeron said last week that Brumfield "could be ready" for the Alabama game.

Brumfield rotated in with the first team during individual drills in Monday's open portion of practice, stepping out toward the end, when he watched with his helmet off.

LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.