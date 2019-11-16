OXFORD, Miss. — They danced together like they have so many times this season, celebrating after yet another touchdown. The sight has become routine. Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase jerk their arms. They slide their feet. They wiggle their hips, smile and shake hands. They love dancing after touchdowns, those two wide receivers who may soon become the most productive pair in LSU history.

They danced often on Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The duo scored five touchdowns during the 58-37 win. They knew their stats before the game, then Jefferson scored twice and Chase did three times, setting the LSU record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 13.

As No. 1 LSU beat Ole Miss, hanging on in the second half despite porous run defense, Jefferson and Chase became the third teammates in Southeastern Conference history to each eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season. They prevented an upset loss. They danced often, using the beenie weenie, the New Orleans bop and their favorite, the Gritty.

“We put in a lot of thought,” Jefferson said. “We wanted to bring out something new, so beenie weenie this game. A lot of people back at home is going to like it.”

Chase finished with eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson had 112 yards and two scores on nine catches.

Chase and Jefferson have pushed each other throughout the season for the team-lead in touchdowns and receiving yards. Jefferson entered the game with 898 yards and nine scores. Chase had 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. They had climbed the LSU record books and they knew it, fueled by their personal competition.

“It’s time to set a record,” Chase yelled before the game.

Their historic night began when Chase caught a 34-yard touchdown on LSU’s first possession. He has reached stardom in his sophomore season, and early in the second quarter, he slipped behind Ole Miss’ defense for a 51-yard score. He had 152 yards by halftime. His second touchdown tied Dwyane Bowe’s school record with 12 this season.

Jefferson, in the midst of a season-long bet with Chase, didn’t want to fall behind. He caught a touchdown in the second quarter. He added another one after halftime and helped stretch the lead when Ole Miss gashed LSU’s defense. Once a lightly recruited receiver known as the brother of two former LSU players, he eclipsed 100 yards in the third quarter.

“Stop one side or stop the other side,” Chase said. “I don't think you can do both.”

Jefferson and Chase have created a lethal combination in the passing game this season, forcing defenses to pick between them. Before them, one LSU duo had reached 1,000 yards receiving in the same season: Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in 2013.

With two games left in the regular season, Chase and Jefferson can set themselves at the top of the school record books. Josh Reed’s single-season LSU record for receiving yards in a season (1,740) may fall as LSU reaches the postseason.

“They're special players that are going to play for a long time,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “I'm lucky to have them on my team. They're great people and hard workers, too. That means more than anything else on the football field.”

Chase and Jefferson carved Ole Miss’ secondary throughout the night like they have to so many defenses. They finished with 17 receptions and 339 yards. And when LSU needed to seal the game, Chase broke the record.

On third-and-6 with about five minutes left, Chase ran a slant. He caught the football near the first down marker and shed a tackle.

As Chase ran toward the end zone, another touchdown looked inevitable. He weaved through the defense, a 61-yard touchdown that set a new school record — and gave him two more than Jefferson.

When Chase reached the end zone, he waved his arms. Jefferson joined him and they danced together, the duo celebrating once again. The referees didn’t tell them to stop. They never have.

“We're going to keep dancing in the end zone,” Jefferson said, “as long as they don't tell us anything.”

